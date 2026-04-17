VMPL New Delhi [India], April 17: The governance of student safety in India is no longer a pastoral conversation. It is a regulatory one.Following recent directives from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), educational institutions across the country are confronting a new and non-negotiable reality: student wellbeing has formally entered the domain of institutional compliance. What was once treated as a soft, counselor-led function is now subject to regulatory attention, board-level scrutiny, and growing demands for accountability from a more aware and more vocal parent community.The shift is structural, and it is accelerating. From Awareness to Accountability

For years, the dominant discourse around student mental health revolved around sensitisation campaigns, awareness workshops, and the periodic addition of counseling staff. That model is no longer sufficient. Policy bodies, school boards, and institutional frameworks are beginning to ask harder questions: Does the school have documented safety protocols? Are those protocols auditable? Who is trained, and to what standard? The conversation has moved decisively from mental health awareness to institutional readiness, risk mitigation, and reputation protection. Schools that cannot answer these questions with structured, verifiable systems are increasingly exposed, operationally and reputationally. The Announcement Responding to this shift with coordinated, proactive leadership, DPS Gurgaon and its sister schools under RJ Corp Education have formally adopted the SWISS (Student Wellbeing and Institutional Safety Standards) framework, making them among the first coordinated school groups in India to implement a system-wide institutional safety certification.

The decision to act collectively, as sister schools rather than as individual institutions, is as significant as the certification itself. It reflects a deliberate governance philosophy: that student safety is not the responsibility of a single school or a single counselor, but a systemic commitment that scales with collective action. SWISS, developed and facilitated by My Safe Spaces (MSS), is not a wellness program or a one-time workshop. It is an internationally accredited institutional safety and readiness certification, recognised by CPD UK. Its core mechanism is the upskilling of adults already present in the school ecosystem including teachers, administrators, and support staff into certified safety gatekeepers. The result is a distributed, always-present safety net that extends far beyond the reach of traditional counseling infrastructure.

Why This Matters For schools, the SWISS framework replaces fragmented, individual-led efforts with structured preparedness systems and standardised crisis protocols. Critically, these systems are designed for institutional continuity; they do not depend on any single person remaining in the building. For parents, the certification offers something that wellness pledges cannot: transparency. Knowing that a verified, auditable safety standard is embedded across every level of staff interaction provides a quality of assurance that awareness campaigns alone are unable to deliver. For the broader education ecosystem, the DPS Gurgaon sister schools' adoption sets a concrete benchmark. It signals that the evolution of school governance in India is underway, and that institutions best positioned for the next decade are those treating student safety as a systemic investment rather than an annual initiative.

"The question is not whether schools care about student mental health. They do. The question is whether they have auditable systems to act on that care. That is what certification answers. Every school runs a fire drill for an emergency that may never happen. Very few have a structured protocol for the mental health crisis that is already affecting one in seven of their students. By adopting SWISS as sister schools, DPS Gurgaon is moving from awareness to institutional action, one trained adult at a time," said Hubert Jerome, Founder, My Safe Spaces. "We have always believed that a school's first obligation is to make every child feel safe, seen, and supported. But belief without structure is insufficient. By adopting SWISS across our schools, we are embedding that obligation into a framework that is trained, verified, and accountable. This is not a program we are running; it is a standard we are setting, and we invite every institution that shares this commitment to follow," said Ms. Aditi Misra, Director, DPS Gurgaon.

About My Safe Spaces My Safe Spaces is the creator of the SWISS (Student Wellbeing and Institutional Safety Standards) framework, an internationally accredited certification designed to transform educational institutions into proactive, structured safe zones. By equipping frontline educators with gatekeeper training, MSS enables schools to move from reactive counseling models to standardised, institution-wide safety readiness. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)