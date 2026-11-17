PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: Herbalife India has released a new episode of its flagship podcast, Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India. The episode features Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, an MBBS doctor, Harvard-trained psychologist, former Mrs. World, actor and wellness advocate, in an insightful conversation on healthy ageing, metabolism, nutrition and emotional well-being. Titled 'Healthy Ageing & Metabolism, Simplified', the episode explores how the choices individuals make every day can influence their long-term health, energy, strength and independence. At a time when conversations around longevity and anti-ageing are becoming increasingly prominent, Dr. Govitrikar offers a practical perspective on what it means to age well. Drawing from her medical knowledge, psychological training and personal experiences, she explains why healthy ageing should not be viewed as a concern reserved for later life, but as a continuous process shaped by everyday habits.

The conversation explores how metabolism changes through different stages of life and why these changes cannot be attributed to age alone. Dr. Govitrikar discusses the influence of sedentary lifestyles, physical activity, muscle mass, nutrition and sleep on metabolic health, encouraging individuals to adopt sustainable practices rather than pursue quick fixes. One of the central themes of the episode is the importance of recognising early warning signs and paying attention to the body's needs. "Body whispers before it screams. Listen to your body," Dr. Govitrikar shares during the conversation. The discussion also challenges the perception that looking healthy necessarily reflects good metabolic health. Dr. Govitrikar highlights why individuals should look beyond external appearance and understand the importance of maintaining healthy body composition and metabolic function.

Another significant focus is the role of muscle strength in healthy ageing. She explains how age-related muscle loss can affect metabolism, mobility and independence, while highlighting the importance of resistance training, adequate protein intake, flexibility and balance. The episode further explores the importance of sleep and the body's natural circadian rhythm. Dr. Govitrikar discusses why both sleep quality and timing matter, and how consistent sleep habits can contribute to physical and emotional well-being. Commenting on the episode, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said: "Healthy ageing is about empowering people to live with greater energy, strength and confidence at every stage of life. Our conversation with Dr. Aditi Govitrikar reinforces the importance of informed choices around nutrition, physical activity, sleep and emotional well-being. Through Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, we remain committed to bringing meaningful conversations that encourage individuals to adopt sustainable habits and take proactive steps towards living their best life."

Drawing from her experience as a psychologist and practitioner of Vipassana meditation, Dr. Govitrikar also discusses the connection between emotional stress and physical health. She highlights the value of mindfulness, introspection and stress management in supporting overall well-being. The conversation addresses the importance of personalised nutrition and evidence-based supplementation, with an emphasis on understanding individual requirements and seeking professional guidance before making changes to one's routine. Women's health is another important part of the episode. Dr. Govitrikar discusses the hormonal and emotional changes associated with pregnancy, perimenopause and menopause, while highlighting the need for greater awareness of postpartum depression and appropriate support during different life stages.

Key themes discussed in the episode include: - Understanding how metabolism changes with age and lifestyle - Why healthy ageing should begin early in life - Recognising the body's early warning signs - The importance of quality sleep and circadian rhythms - Building sustainable nutrition habits and understanding individual needs - The role of protein, muscle strength and resistance training - Understanding the importance of evidence-based supplementation and professional guidance - Managing stress through mindfulness and emotional awareness - Supporting women's health through hormonal transitions - Building strength, flexibility and independence for healthier ageing The episode reinforces Herbalife India's commitment to promoting holistic well-being by encouraging conversations that bring together nutrition, physical activity, mental wellness and informed lifestyle choices.

Through Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, Herbalife India continues to create a platform for authentic experiences and practical insights that inspire individuals to take meaningful steps towards healthier, more active lives. Watch Now YouTube: https://youtu.be/mWM4TEMJQy4?si=2ywMtXPO-t1psTan Also streaming on: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4EMLl8iBxuSHmBIRU2WcRc?si=c4b67a4395644e9f Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healthy-aging-adding-life-to-your-years-ft-dr-aditi/id1808386057?i=1000800937445 Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/a53233b6-84b5-43ce-a34a-5230c769168b/episodes/cac2c7c2-6015-4fc2-a804-34a4e14d3741/live-your-best-life-unscripted-healthy-aging-adding-life-to-your-years-ft-dr-aditi-govitrikar-live-your-best-life-unscripted About Herbalife Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

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