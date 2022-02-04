Dr Ajit Kamath, Managing Director, Ms Arch Pharmalabs Ltd conferred Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/TPT): Dr Ajit Kamath, Promoter and Managing Director of Ms Arch Pharmalabs Ltd, was conferred "Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration" by prestigious university The Indian Institute of Technical Research and Business Studies for his exemplary contribution of over 25 years in the field of Pharmaceuticals in a virtual ceremony commemorating 73 Years of the Republic of India.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Arch Pharmalabs Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company based out of India. With its products verticle, Arch Pharmalabs facilitates the production and distribution of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and intermediates to international and national generic pharmaceutical players and innovators.

Arch has multiple USFDA approved facilities with multiple chemistry capabilities from kilogram to multi-ton scale. Arch has been at the forefront of attracting and practicing path-breaking technologies in the field of manufacturing APIs and Intermediates. Arch has been commercially manufacturing various import substitutes and complex intermediates covering, but not limited to, blockbuster drugs like Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Ursodeoxycholic Acid, etc. Recently it has also diversified into Lithium compounds.

For over two and a half decades, Dr Ajit Kamath has had extensive top-level decision-making and risk-taking experience in Arch Pharmalabs Limited's dynamic global business.

Accepting the degree, Dr Ajit Kamath said, "I am extremely honored to receive this Honorary Doctorate from a University that plays such an important role in developing the potential and talent of tens of thousands of students from all over the world. May you all be fortunate enough to know someone who will inspire you to feel the joy and satisfaction that comes from helping others."

The pharmaceutical company is dedicated to achieving complete customer satisfaction through its advanced quality management system and compliance with all regulatory requirements. They ensure compliance with cGMP, ICH Q7A, ISO, pharmacopoeial requirements, and other industry standards to win customer confidence. Under Dr Ajit's leadership, the company is looking forward to continuing to offer unique and innovative solutions to the global pharma industry.

To know more visit-(https://www.archpharmalabs.com)

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)