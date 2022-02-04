Dr Ajit Kamath, Managing Director, Ms Arch Pharmalabs Ltd conferred Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration

You would like to read
- Dr. Ajit Kamath Managing Director Of Arch Pharmalabs Ltd Conferred Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration by Indian Institute of Technical Research and Business Studies
- Executive Director of Arch Pharmalabs Limited is accorded with an Honorary Doctorate
- MD of Medec Dragon acknowledged with Honorary Doctorate in pharmaceutical sector
- Eminent Lawyer & Educationist D.C. Singhania awarded Time Magazine India Life time achievement award 2021
- Founder of I REE Group gets nominated for honorary post of Director
New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/TPT): Dr Ajit Kamath, Promoter and Managing Director of Ms Arch Pharmalabs Ltd, was conferred "Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration" by prestigious university The Indian Institute of Technical Research and Business Studies for his exemplary contribution of over 25 years in the field of Pharmaceuticals in a virtual ceremony commemorating 73 Years of the Republic of India.
Headquartered in Mumbai, Arch Pharmalabs Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company based out of India. With its products verticle, Arch Pharmalabs facilitates the production and distribution of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and intermediates to international and national generic pharmaceutical players and innovators.
Arch has multiple USFDA approved facilities with multiple chemistry capabilities from kilogram to multi-ton scale. Arch has been at the forefront of attracting and practicing path-breaking technologies in the field of manufacturing APIs and Intermediates. Arch has been commercially manufacturing various import substitutes and complex intermediates covering, but not limited to, blockbuster drugs like Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Ursodeoxycholic Acid, etc. Recently it has also diversified into Lithium compounds.
For over two and a half decades, Dr Ajit Kamath has had extensive top-level decision-making and risk-taking experience in Arch Pharmalabs Limited's dynamic global business.
Accepting the degree, Dr Ajit Kamath said, "I am extremely honored to receive this Honorary Doctorate from a University that plays such an important role in developing the potential and talent of tens of thousands of students from all over the world. May you all be fortunate enough to know someone who will inspire you to feel the joy and satisfaction that comes from helping others."
The pharmaceutical company is dedicated to achieving complete customer satisfaction through its advanced quality management system and compliance with all regulatory requirements. They ensure compliance with cGMP, ICH Q7A, ISO, pharmacopoeial requirements, and other industry standards to win customer confidence. Under Dr Ajit's leadership, the company is looking forward to continuing to offer unique and innovative solutions to the global pharma industry.
To know more visit-(https://www.archpharmalabs.com)
This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor