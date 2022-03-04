Dr. Anuj Choudhary to launch international gym supplement brand Anihac Pharma in Gulf countries

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/TPT): India's one of the most reputed health and Gym supplement brand, Animal Booster Nutrition is set to launch its international gym supplement brand Anihac Pharma in Gulf countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The wide range of the brand's products includes weight gainer, pre-workout, amino acid, BCAA powder etc and will be available online at anihacpharma.com. Dr Anuj Choudhary founded Animal Booster Nutrition in the year 2009 to meet the dietary needs of sports enthusiasts all over the world, hence launching its international brand Anihac Pharma.
The global sports nutrition and supplements market was valued at 13.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2018, and is expected to increase in value to 35.35 billion U.S. dollars by 2025.
Anihac Pharma is Approved by Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), and ISO 22000:2018 and Halal India certified to supply, manufacture and export dietary and health supplements and all the legal and documents formality has been done from UAE ministry. The trademark of the company is registered in the USA. It is one of the largest manufacturing plant based in Uttarakhand. Whey protein isolate, Whey protein concentrate, Weight gainer, pre-workout, glucose, Amino acids, Glutamine, BCAA powder, DHA protein, fat burner, creatine, and a multivitamin are some commonly produced supplements product by Anihac Pharma.
Commenting on the Dr Anuj Choudhary, Director, Anihac Pharma said," We are elated to launch our brand in the Gulf countries to meet the nutritional requirements of fitness enthusiasts. With an overwhelming response received from our customers across the globe, we are confident to write our success story in the Gulf countries."
Anihac Pharma is a nutritional supplement company among one of the largest suppliers Internationally. Under the supervision of Dr Anuj Choudhary, the CEO, and Director, the team works tirelessly to provide good quality nutritional supplements at an affordable price. Due to this hard work and its customer-centric service, this company has gained such popularity among sportspersons in the sports industry.
