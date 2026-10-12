PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Veteran entrepreneur Dr. B.K. Modi - Founder Chairman, Modi Group & Chairman, Modi Holdings Pvt. Ltd., whose entrepreneurial journey spans nearly five decades, is entering the construction technology space with a vision to transform India's real estate and construction industry through artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, sustainability and global technology partnerships.

The venture aims to address key challenges in India's construction ecosystem, including material wastage, inefficiencies, rising energy consumption and environmental impact. With growing demand for housing and infrastructure, it will focus on technology-led solutions to make construction more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable.

Artificial intelligence will play a central role, with solutions spanning architecture, engineering, construction, operations and maintenance. Dr. Modi highlighted collaborations with global technology companies such as Nemetschek to enable a more integrated and digitally driven construction lifecycle. "For me, AI means money," he said, emphasizing AI's potential to reduce inefficiencies, optimize costs and improve productivity.