Dr Batra's Healthcare launches scientific homeopathy treatments for food, skin and respiratory allergies

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], September 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): According to the World Health Organization, the estimated number of people with asthma, which is linked to allergies, is approximately 235 million. (1) Approximately 30-40% of the world's population is currently affected by one or more allergic conditions including (https://www.drbatras.com/respiratory-diseases/asthma) asthma, rhinitis, anaphylaxis, drug, food and insect allergies, eczema, and urticaria (hives), and angioedema.

The frequency of food allergies has increased over the past 30 years, particularly in industrialized societies. In developed countries, approximately 1 in 8 children have asthma, 1 in 13 have eczema and 1 in 8 have (https://www.drbatras.com/respiratory-diseases/allergic-rhinitis) allergic rhinitis. Food allergies affect 3-6% of children, with 1 in 40 developing peanut and milk allergies and 1 in 20 developing egg allergies. (2)

Living with an allergy can be difficult. Food, skin and respiratory allergies can have their own set of restrictions and affect one's way of life.

For Photos Click the links below :

(https://www.drbatras.com/themes/drbatra/images/company/drmukeshbatra.jpg)

(https://www.drbatras.com/images/press-release/allergone-infographics.jpg)

Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient & Founder, Dr Batra's Healthcare, said, "Homeopathy has a proven efficacy in the treatment of allergies. We have over 35 years of experience in treating allergies the natural way. And over 65,000 happy patients are proof that homeopathy works. To deliver better patient outcomes, our team of allergy specialists has curated a series of comprehensive treatment solutions that provide patients with quick and painless international diagnostics coupled with natural and side-effect free homeopathy to offer our patients relief from allergies. Allergone is the latest in scientifically proven, comprehensive allergy treatments."

Starting today, patients across India will be able to accurately and scientifically determine over 45 food-based allergens in a matter of only 35 minutes through an international, simple and convenient single prick test. Patients of (https://www.drbatras.com/allergies/respiratory-allergies) respiratory allergies will be able to breathe easy with the help of the first of its kind Homeopathic nebulization that is natural and side-effect free. While patients with skin sensitives can harness the goodness of the 1st time in India, homeopathic light therapy treatment.

Respiratory allergies

Controlling the exposure to an air irritant like dust mites, pollen, pet dander, or mold is challenging. These irritants can trigger symptoms like nasal congestion, runny nose, itchy throat, wheezing, coughing and difficulty breathing. Conventional treatments can cause drowsiness and interfere with one's daily activities. Dr Batra's Allergone is a scientifically proven, non-steroidal and side-effect free homeopathic nebulizer that can cure one's respiratory allergies. One will no longer have to rush to the hospital in a panic or worry about side effects of steroids for them or their child.

Dr Batra's respiratory treatments have seen a 96.3% positive treatment outcome as authenticated by the American Quality Assessors.

Skin Allergies

Skin allergies caused by pollen, soap, plants, hair dyes, and creams can be difficult to deal with. Symptoms like itching, swelling, redness, raised bumps, flaking and cracking of the skin can be painful. Over-the-counter creams and lotions can have side effects causing more damage to the skin. With Dr Batra's Dermaheal, one can treat (https://www.drbatras.com/allergies/skin-allergy) skin allergies. Derma Heal is a revolutionary skin care treatment, combining the goodness of UVB light rays and homeopathy to treat skin allergies safely and naturally. Each Derma Heal session takes only 30 mins and is administered by trained therapists under the guidance of qualified homeopathic dermatologists. With a proven efficacy of more than 400 clinical research studies, this treatment method enhances skin treatment outcomes to give them better results in just 5 weeks.

Food Allergies

Allergic reactions to food like egg, meat, fish, peanut, milk, wheat, soy and shellfish can lead to low blood pressure, swelling of the tongue, mouth, and face, hives, vomiting, itchy rashes, difficulty in breathing, and diarrhea. In severe cases, it can lead to anaphylaxis (A hypersensitive reaction to protein or drugs). Dr Batra's scientifically proven (https://www.drbatras.com/allergies/food-allergies) food allergy test is backed by Cambridge nutritional sciences with a focus on IgE mediated food intolerance. The food test involves lactose intolerance, protein intolerance, gluten intolerance, and nuts intolerance.

Dr Batra's Gastroenterological treatments have seen a 97.2% positive treatment outcome as authenticated by the American Quality Assessors.

To commemorate the launch of Dr Batra's Allergone, patients can now avail of an introductory offer of Flat 15% on the comprehensive suite of allergy solutions. Visit your nearest Dr Batra's clinic or call 9167791677 today.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)