Dr. Bhasker to get an award from the United Nation Welfare Foundation, USA

You would like to read
- Dr. Bhasker Sharma, a Stalwart Homeopathy Physician of India
- Indian homeopathic doctor gains international recognition
- The Rockefeller Foundation Commits USD1 Billion to Catalyze a Green Recovery from Pandemic
- The man who continues to serve his nation relentlessly, Dr. Jagdish Pareek
- Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu inaugurates the Covishield vaccination drive at SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani
New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/SRV Media): World-renowned homoeopathic physician Dr Bhasker Sharma, (Founder President: Dr Sharma Homoeopathy Hospital and Research Foundation) research work has established many new paradigms in medical practice.
The common man is also making qualitative improvements in his way of life through his research work. Impressed by his outstanding work globally, on March 19 2021, the United Nation Welfare Foundation, "A Unit of United Nation Inter-Governmental Organization" (USA) will be getting an award of Rs one lakh to Dr Bhasker Sharma who belongs to Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (India).
The award will be presented to Dr Bhasker by the Foundation's Head Prof Dr Gm Jasbir Singh (USA) and the Supreme Court Advocate of India Priyanka Arora in the office of the organization based in New Delhi.
Dr Bhasker is the only person from all over the world to whom the organization is giving this award. He also received the Presidential Lifestyle Award at the hands of Donald J. Trump, the former President of the United States, and has received many national international awards. Along with this, he has also set hundreds of world records.
As the creator of hundreds of books fame is globally on receiving the award for Dr Bhasker Sharma. Dr Vijay D Bajaj (Founder President of WAC India), Dr Jyoti V.Bajaj ( Founder President WAC Book of Records International), Dr Mario C. Lucero (Philippines) Dr Kalvin Morgan (West Africa) Dr Weal Fam (Egypt), Peter Durdik (Germany) Amb Prof Buhari Isha (Nigeria), Dr Charles Ebohoria Usiholo (Nigeria), have congratulated.
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor