Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School wins Business School of the Year Award by Business Leader of the Year (19th Global Edition & 4th Indian Edition)

You would like to read
- Making of Global Business School, Padma Bhushan Prof Jagdish Sheth sheds light on future of Management Studies
- Padma Bhushan Awardee Jagdish Sheth accepts to rename IFIM B School as Jagdish Sheth School of Management
- Sushant University collaborates with Harvard Business School Online
- Toddler swallows hairpin, doctors at Dr Mehta's Hospitals save her in time
- Dr Reddys Laboratories update on cyber attack
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI/SRV Media): At the recently held 19th Global Edition of Business Leader of the Year award ceremony, Dr D Y Patil B-School won the Business School of the Year Award.
Organized at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, the award ceremony showcased the best and brightest of business leaders and institutions that stood tall in tough times and continued to excel. The glamorous event attracted people from all over the world and celebrated their achievements.
The event was attended by 200 CEOs, strategic leaders, edupreneurs, and institutions who applied the best of business modules to manage and keep their business afloat. The esteemed guests continually contribute to the economic development and growth of the country.
Furthermore, the renowned personalities were also recognized for their resilience to perform outstandingly and also give back to the society. Prior to the awards, more than 650 entries were sent in from all over the world.
"It is truly an honour to receive this award as the entire team at Dr D Y Patil B-School has given their utmost to ensure no loss in education. Despite the unprecedented circumstances, our team has persevered to continually impart high quality management education. Our highly dynamic and practical based teaching methodology has worked wonders for our students. We hope to keep on providing opportunities for students to flourish and keep giving back to society," said Dr Amol Gawande, Director, Dr D Y Patil B-School, upon receiving the award.
In the second stage, the plethora of entries received were all reviewed by Prof Dr Indira Parekh, ex Dean of IIM Ahmedabad. Moving on, the final round consisted of a personal interview which was conducted with Dr R L Bhatia, Founder World CSR Day and World Sustainability.
Part of the virtual interviews were notable personalities from all walks of life and with immense experience. Present in the interview panel were Dr Arun Arora, Ex President and CEO of The Economic Times, Dr C M Dwivedi, Group Chief Human Resource Officer of Sopariwala Exports Pvt. Ltd., and Nina E. Woodard, President and Chief 'N' Sights Officer of Nina E. Woodard and Associates. Each interview round consisted of 20 minutes of free flowing discussion and sharing of best practices.
Established in 2014, Dr D Y Patil B-School was founded with the vision to develop a globally acclaimed knowledge center aimed at creating value-driven leaders, global managers, and entrepreneurs. The students possess strong conceptual foundations and an analytical approach which further helps in the job market.
The rigorous, relevant, contemporary, and progressive curriculum is designed by experts from the field of management education. With a focus on experiential learning, the institute has been able to churn out some of the finest alumni over the years. Furthermore, the teaching methodology at Dr D Y Patil B-School is the perfect blend of theoretical and practical studies with equal focus on extra-curricular activities. The business school has undoubtedly made great strides in the field of education and wish to further their impact.
To know more visit,(https://bschool.dpu.edu.in/)
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor