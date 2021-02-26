Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School wins Business School of the Year Award by Business Leader of the Year (19th Global Edition & 4th Indian Edition)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI/SRV Media): At the recently held 19th Global Edition of Business Leader of the Year award ceremony, Dr D Y Patil B-School won the Business School of the Year Award.

Organized at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, the award ceremony showcased the best and brightest of business leaders and institutions that stood tall in tough times and continued to excel. The glamorous event attracted people from all over the world and celebrated their achievements.

The event was attended by 200 CEOs, strategic leaders, edupreneurs, and institutions who applied the best of business modules to manage and keep their business afloat. The esteemed guests continually contribute to the economic development and growth of the country.

Furthermore, the renowned personalities were also recognized for their resilience to perform outstandingly and also give back to the society. Prior to the awards, more than 650 entries were sent in from all over the world.

"It is truly an honour to receive this award as the entire team at Dr D Y Patil B-School has given their utmost to ensure no loss in education. Despite the unprecedented circumstances, our team has persevered to continually impart high quality management education. Our highly dynamic and practical based teaching methodology has worked wonders for our students. We hope to keep on providing opportunities for students to flourish and keep giving back to society," said Dr Amol Gawande, Director, Dr D Y Patil B-School, upon receiving the award.

In the second stage, the plethora of entries received were all reviewed by Prof Dr Indira Parekh, ex Dean of IIM Ahmedabad. Moving on, the final round consisted of a personal interview which was conducted with Dr R L Bhatia, Founder World CSR Day and World Sustainability.

Part of the virtual interviews were notable personalities from all walks of life and with immense experience. Present in the interview panel were Dr Arun Arora, Ex President and CEO of The Economic Times, Dr C M Dwivedi, Group Chief Human Resource Officer of Sopariwala Exports Pvt. Ltd., and Nina E. Woodard, President and Chief 'N' Sights Officer of Nina E. Woodard and Associates. Each interview round consisted of 20 minutes of free flowing discussion and sharing of best practices.

Established in 2014, Dr D Y Patil B-School was founded with the vision to develop a globally acclaimed knowledge center aimed at creating value-driven leaders, global managers, and entrepreneurs. The students possess strong conceptual foundations and an analytical approach which further helps in the job market.

The rigorous, relevant, contemporary, and progressive curriculum is designed by experts from the field of management education. With a focus on experiential learning, the institute has been able to churn out some of the finest alumni over the years. Furthermore, the teaching methodology at Dr D Y Patil B-School is the perfect blend of theoretical and practical studies with equal focus on extra-curricular activities. The business school has undoubtedly made great strides in the field of education and wish to further their impact.

To know more visit,(https://bschool.dpu.edu.in/)

