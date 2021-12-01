Dr. Gaurav Nigam's latest book on swaddling aims to aid new parents

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/SRV): Dr. Dad has released one of India's first books on Swaddling, titled -- 'Swaddle Me Up', written by a celebratory paediatrician and notable author Dr. Gaurav Nigam.
Through this book, Dr. Gaurav Nigam has explained Swaddling as a way of imitating the warmth of the womb. This is the unique method of soothing a newborn. Additionally, the book also focuses on the Dos and Don't's of Swaddling. In addition to this, it also helps parents by giving them the much-required confidence boost to raise their children well. So after a lot of queries related to the newborn sleeping problem, Dr. Dad released this book "Swaddle Me Up - It's all about swaddling."
The book tells the readers about the history and how to swaddle a baby through illustrations. With the use of simple language, the book can be read easily by all the mothers. Dr. Gaurav Nigam, said,""These days, due to lots of responsibility and job, parents live in a nuclear family and have a lack of guidance from their grandparents, so this book will help them calm their baby and mother and baby both can have a better sleep."
The practice of Swaddling has been famous over centuries. It is beneficial for various reasons such as help in calming the baby, putting them to sleep easier and faster, and sleeping longer. One of the most important features is the imitation of the environment the baby had become used to in the mother's womb.
Over the years, Dr. Dad has ranked among the top parenting resource websites in India. This resource is perfect for all queries and articles regarding childbirth, pregnancy, and baby care. It provides readers with excellent tips on dealing with minor and significant parenting issues in a simple manner.
Swaddling is a traditional practice of wrapping a baby up gently in a light, breathable blanket to help them feel calm and sleep. They should only have their body wrapped and not their neck or head. The book has a step-by-step demonstration of how to swaddle an infant properly.
Dr. Gaurav Nigam also said that if Swaddling is not done correctly, it may increase the chance of hip dysplasia. Parents must choose the correct fabric for swaddling as Swaddling aims to make the baby feel safe, not warm. Additionally, the author stated that Swaddling must be introduced to a baby from the time of birth.
Dr. Dad's founder and celebratory paediatrician, Dr. Gaurav Nigam, is a well-known educationist, founder of iCare and Intelligentsia. He has also authored a book titled 'Devil Inside My Mind'. Dr. Nigam graduated from the Gandhian institute in Sewagram and further garnered knowledge from prestigious bodies like AIMS, MGIMS, Wardha, Jayadeva, NIMHANS, Kidwai, and Harvard Medical School.
To know more, visit - (https://drdad.in) and to read the book, visit - (http://drdad.in/swaddle-me-up)
