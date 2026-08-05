PNN New Delhi [India], August 5: Dr. Haror's Wellness, one of the leading hair transplant clinics in New Delhi, India, recently announced a significant milestone in operations. The clinic said it has successfully completed 20,000+ hair transplant procedures in its one-decade history. This is a historic achievement that puts them in the leadership position for advanced hair restoration procedures. Dr. Haror's Wellness's continuous focus on innovation, technology, and patient care make them a global leader in surgical hair restoration treatments. A Significant Achievement in Hair Restoration Founded by Dr. Navnit Haror, a gold medalist dermatologist & international hair transplant surgeon, and Dr. Vineeta Pathak, Chief Aesthetician & Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Haror's Wellness has built its reputation as a leading hair transplant clinic in India with a specialization in surgical hair restoration. The clinic's achievement indicates commitment to world-class hair restoration solutions and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures that deliver natural and aesthetically pleasing results.

"Completing 20,000+ successful procedures is a significant milestone and accomplishment for us," said Dr. Navnit Haror. "We remain committed to advancing surgical methods, precision in procedures, expert care, and innovation to help people get back what belongs to them," he noted. "This is a very proud moment for all of us at Dr. Haror's Wellness. Performing over 20,000 successful procedures is a huge achievement. It shows people's faith and trust in our surgical prowess and the kind of expertise and care we provide," says Dr. Vineeta Pathak on the milestone. Trusted by Patients from All Walks of Life Over the years, Dr. Haror's Wellness has built a strong list of patients from all walks of life, including famous Bollywood actors, public figures, celebrities, and international patients. Prominent celebrities like Sudesh Berry, Ashmit Patel, Ghajini fame Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, and TV actor Aman Verma are some names who chose Dr. Haror's Wellness for their hair transformation. Their reputation extends across borders, with patients from the USA, the UK, Australia, the UAE, and other European and American countries visiting them for the procedure due to their high-quality surgery at an affordable hair transplant cost.

Driving Innovation in Hair Restoration A major contributor to Dr. Haror's Wellness' historic achievement is its continuous innovation and adoption of the latest advancements in surgical hair restoration. For a long time, graft survival rate has been a major concern among hair transplant doctors, especially in the FUE method, where grafts remain outside the body for a significant amount of time, thus hampering their survival rate. Dr. Navnit Haror recognized this challenge and developed a unique technique, URHT - Ultra Receptive Hair Transplant, in which graft extraction and implantation happen almost immediately without the need for channel creation or incision at the recipient site. A specialized implant pen is used in this method for graft extraction and implantation.

Due to immediate implantation, grafts don't stay outside the body for a long duration, which in turn increases their survival rate. This hair transplant technique has increased precision, improves graft survival rate, facilitates faster recovery, and delivers 25-30% better outcomes than other methods. Commitment to Excellence in Hair Restoration The team of surgeons led by Dr. Navnit Haror and Dr. Vineeta Pathak has excelled in several hair transplant techniques, such as FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHT, URHT, etc. These are minimally invasive techniques that help deliver more precise, better, and natural results with faster recovery. Beyond the surgical approach, Dr. Haror's Wellness prioritizes patient's safety and comfort, hence, uses US FDA-approved surgical equipment, follows international surgical guidelines, and adheres to globally recognized safety and hygiene standards.

Looking Ahead With the demand for permanent hair restoration increasing rapidly, Dr. Haror's Wellness plans to expand its footprint at the national and international levels. Dr. Haror's Wellness further plans to invest in future innovation and research in hair restoration, training, and knowledge-sharing programs. Its long-term vision is to make advanced hair restoration solutions accessible to the masses in India and overseas while supporting the growing needs and standards of the modern hair restoration sector. Disclaimer: This article is based on information provided by the company and is intended for informational purposes only. It should not be construed as medical advice, a recommendation, or an endorsement of any treatment, procedure, clinic, or healthcare provider. Hair transplant outcomes may vary from person to person. Readers should consult a qualified medical professional before making any healthcare or treatment-related decisions.

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