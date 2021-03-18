Dr. Johnson KV was awarded in 5th Edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI/SRV Media): 5th Edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top notch doctors, dentist, hospitals & institutions, recognising their extraordinary contribution during Corona Pandemic as Corona Warriors and in healthcare industry since many years.

Dr. Johnson K V was awarded in Excellence in Emergency Medicine for his outstanding work in their field.

A total of 80 plus doctors, dentists and bureaucrats from various cities and states were felicitated and honored in their respective fields. The event was organized by Pune-based research organization "International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences" founded and headed by Dr Swapnil Sunil Bumb, CEO, IROLHS.

The event was graced by guest ranging from Bollywood celebrities to several VVIPs. To list few who were present are Johnny Lever - Legendary Indian Bollywood Comedian, Ali Khan (Bollywood Actor & Social Worker), Anant Jog (Bollywood Actor) along with Surekha Dugge, Additional S.P, Maharashtra Police,

Other top bureaucrats present were Dr. Sagar Doifode, IAS Officer, District Collector, Doda Jammu, Dr. Megha Bhargava, IRS - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, Government of India, along with Miss Prabha Shah, IAS officer, Deputy Director, Industrial corridor, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India & Dr Ujjwalkumar Bhimrao Chavhan, IRS officer, Joint commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai.

Dr. Johnson envisioned providing Emergency care facility as per the changing need of patient. The range of issues addressed includes uncompensated emergency and trauma care, the availability of specialists, management of patient flow, hospital disaster preparedness, and support for society.

Dr. Johnson has proved that Emergency medicine not only treats urgent patient care needs but also has a huge impact on the patient's clinical outcome.

* Few of the notable initiatives that he undertook are as follows

* ECPR was successfully used for the first time in India for treating a patient who suffered cardiac arrest outside a hospital.

* Aster Emergency App: An innovation Envisioning a leap in Emergency Care by combining health and technology, the Aster Emergency App provides a real-time interface between the patient in emergency and a GPS-enabled Aster Responder'. This brings help to reach even before the Ambulance arrives providing "Basic Life Support" (BLS). The first hour after an incident is called the Golden Hour which is the most critical time when intervention will give best results.

* FASTER: 30-Minute Stroke Care

* Rapid Access Chest Pain Clinic - Aster Emergency Care offers 24/7 care for all cardiac emergencies - medical, surgical and interventional - in both adults and children.

* Integrated Emergency Services - Aster Medcity offers Integrated Emergency Services including ICU ambulances, bike ambulances (First Responder Service) and aeromedical transfer (air ambulance).

* First Responder Service - Aster Medcity's First Responder Service on motorbikes is a bike ambulance service that ensures faster, on-site medical assistance during emergencies. A CSR initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, this is a free-of-cost, on-call emergency care service.

* Nipah (2019) Successful management of index patient and immediate intervention with infection control protocols along with appropriate treatment not only saved the life of the patient but also helped in preventing a possible outbreak of the deadly disease,"

* Frontline COVID-19 Warrier who has led the team from front. Not only has he ensured all types of Emergency treatment for patients, have also confirmed that no staff in ED gets exposure to COVID through patient flow process, treatment guidelines and safe infection control practices.

* NABH ED Certification - Along with JCI and Hospital NABH accreditation, the Emergency department at Aster Medcity is NABH ED certified.

