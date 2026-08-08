VMPL New Delhi [India], August 7: Dr. JRK's Research & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is now one of the research-oriented pharmaceutical companies in India, with the mission to create innovative and clinically proven products in dermatology, traditional medicine, and wellness. Its headquarters are located in Chennai, and the company is known for its scientific research on the medicinal systems of India and the development of products that help with psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic conditions, skin and hair care, and other lifestyle issues. Dr. JRK's Research & Pharmaceuticals has over 30 years of experience in research-based innovation and continues to follow industry-standard best practices. The company is GMP and ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring quality, safety, and consistency in its manufacturing processes. The company now has over 50 clinically validated formulations, has a presence in India, and is expanding its presence in global markets.

Dr. JRK's Research has developed a diverse range of evidence-based healthcare products, including Dr. JRK's 777 Oil, Psorolin Derma Skincare Soap, Psorolin Oil, Psorolin-B Ointment, Lippu Oil and Ointment, Tolenorm Oil and Ointment, Akshun Pain Wash, and Nivorex Pain Roll-On, addressing skin health, pain relief, and specialized wellness needs through research-backed formulations. One of the company's highlights has been the development of Dr. JRK's 777 Oil, the first significant research breakthrough in the management of psoriasis. The formulation was a major breakthrough in Indian dermatology research and thus enhanced the company's credibility in the field of evidence-based skin care. To acknowledge this pioneering work, the Founder of Dr. JRK's Research & Pharmaceuticals, Dr. J. R. Krishnamoorthy, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010 for his contribution towards the treatment of psoriasis with Dr. JRK's 777 Oil.

The company continues to build on its research legacy with the development of the Verdura range of specialty cosmetic products that meet a range of dermatological and cosmetic concerns. Verdura Cell Repair Cream, Psoronorm Cell Repair Oil, Verdura Mela Pro Cream, Verdura Mela Gain Cream, Verdura Skin Brite Cream, Verdura Cabello HG Oil, Verdura Skin Fresh Bathing Bar, Verdura Intense Moisturizing Lotion, Verdura Clear Scalp Shampoo, Verdura Clear Skin Pack, and Verdura AD3 Shampoo are all part of the product portfolio. The Verdura range is created for psoriasis management, acne management, vitiligo management, pigmentation control, dry skin, dandruff control, scalp disorders, hair fall, skin hydration, skin health and more.. The products have been scientifically proven and adhere to the strictest quality standards, and the company focuses on effectiveness, safety, and dermatologist approval.

In addition to specialty cosmetics, Dr. JRK's Research & Pharmaceuticals produces a wide variety of Single Herb Tablets based on classical Ayurvedic knowledge. Some of Dr. JRK's portfolio includes Amalaki Tablets, Ashvagandha Tablets, Brahmi Tablets, Guduchi Tablets, Guggulu Tablets, Kapikacchu Tablets, Karela Tablets, Kunduru Churna Tablets, Arjuna Churna Tablets, Gokshura Churna Tablets, Hadjod Churna Tablets, Yashti Churna Tablets, Satavari Churna Tablets, and Shigru Tablets. Preserving the principles of classical Ayurveda, these formulations are designed for metabolic health, immunity, digestive wellness, joint health, cardiovascular support, hair care, and skin wellness. The company has also expanded its healthcare business with the introduction of two segments, namely Sastric Ayurveda and Sastric Siddha. The Sastric Ayurveda range is formulated using authentic Ayurvedic formulations based on traditional texts, whereas the Sastric Siddha portfolio is a blend of traditional Siddha medicinal principles with modern medicinal manufacturing and quality systems. These products are formulated for skin disorders, digestive health, respiratory wellness, and lifestyle-related conditions, the company said, thus demonstrating its commitment to preserving traditional Indian medicine through a scientific approach and product development.

Dr. JRK's Research & Pharmaceuticals remains dedicated to research and validating formulations to connect traditional medicinal knowledge with current healthcare needs. The company's emphasis on clinically proven products has helped build its credibility with healthcare professionals and gain access to overseas markets. The company's innovative strategy has also garnered much industry appreciation. Dr. JRK's Research & Pharmaceuticals was recognized among the Top 25 Innovative Companies in India for its efforts in pharmaceutical product innovation at the prestigious CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2019. The company also received the prestigious recognition of being one of the Top 100 SMEs in India by the Ministry of MSME for its innovation, manufacturing excellence, and business performance in the same year.

With increasing demand for scientifically validated dermatology products and traditional wellness formulations, Dr. JRK's Research & Pharmaceuticals continues to build on its growing portfolio through research, innovation, and quality manufacturing. The company's wide range of products includes specialty cosmetics, dermatology products, classical Ayurvedic Single Herb Tablets, Sastric Ayurveda, and Sastric Siddha formulations, continuing to reinforce its position as a trusted healthcare manufacturer in India while gradually expanding its footprint in the global market. With the vision to bring research-based healthcare solutions, Dr. JRK's Research & Pharmaceuticals continues its journey to enhance the healthcare landscape in India through scientific excellence and rich traditional medicinal knowledge.

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