Dr Manish Doshi, CEO of Concept Medicals awarded the 'Champions of Change Award' by Telangana governor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 3 (ANI/PNN): Dr Manish Doshi, managing director and CEO of the Surat-based Concept Medical Group of companies, was honoured by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with the 'Champions of Change Award Telangana' for his outstanding work in the field of healthcare over the years on February 25.
The other awardees of Champion of Change Award Telangana were Saina Nehwal from sports, Kajal Agarwal, Allu Arvind, Konidela Ram Charan Teja and Rashmika Mandanna from films, M Mahender Reddy, IPS, Director General of Police, Telangana, G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Telangana and KT Rama Rao, Minister of State for Urban development
The Champions of Change Award Telangana, organised by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a Non-Profit Company recognised by the Government of India, at Hyderabad is aimed at honouring those doing exemplary work in the fields of social welfare, culture, education, health care, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, special contribution in aspirational districts, corona warriors and for the national unity.
Former Chief Justice of India, Justice KG Balakrishnan heads the eminent jury to select the Champions of change awardees in the country.
"The entire Concept Medical family applauds the commendable and consistent efforts of Dr Manish Doshi who has led from the front to bring positive change for the betterment in the field of healthcare in the country," said Parth Doshi, chief marketing officer, Concept Medical Group.
Concept Medical is a research-oriented organization that works to develop ground-breaking and innovative medical devices. With a mission "Converting concepts into reality" Concept Medical delivers medical devices which address the unmet clinical needs in the cardiovascular and peripheral interventional field.
