Dr Mieet Shah is all set up to protect India from all Cyber threats

You would like to read
- TCS launches 10 new Threat Management Centers
- HDFC Bank launches "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign to create awareness on cyber frauds
- YOLO concluded SafetySeptember campaign to raise awareness around cyber security and online frauds
- Technology optimization: The resource efficient weapon against cyber-attacks in the new normal
- Inflow Technology bolsters security portfolio with Cyber Exposure Solutions from Tenable
Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 25 (ANI/ PNN): In today's time, the world of cyber knows no bounds. It is continuously evolving and has no corners unexplored. Though being a good thing, nobody is unknown to the increase in cyber threats. The world is in need of a robust security system and Dr Mieet Shah is particularly efficient in providing just that.
The 22 year old boy, might be one of the brightest of the minds in the particular field who has the honor of getting his Ph D degree in Cyber security with OSCP at the very young age of 19. Having a keen knowledge of Cyber consulting, Cyber psychological counselling, Cybercrime investigation and Cyber threat prevention has led him to be affiliated with the Cyber cell. He leads out a campaign," Cyber Safe India (CSI)" which spreads awareness about the cybercrimes and threats.
Apart from holding a Ph D degree, his international as well as national certifications in Cyber Security, OSCP and Networking has made him the in-demand professional of the field. Due to this, he has been featured in various TV channels both national as well as international. Being invited on multiple talk shows, he spreads awareness regarding Cybercrimes and how does one prevent them. He has an in-depth knowledge of AI intelligence as well which has led him to create his own automated systems. Due to this vast knowledge he has been recognized by many print media like DivyaBhaskar, Sandesh, Patrika and more.
At this young age, he has solved more than 600 cases concerning Cyber Security and Frauds which has led his to be listed in the Gujarat book of records. Being the founder and director of 3 successful companies, "Cybermatricks","Vaulttizee","BitMoreTips", he is successful in providing the best solutions and services. He is even well known for his Ransomware Security system, which guarantees to protect the user at all times. At this age he has patent more than 13 of his unique products. Due to this, he was also recently listed in Forbesas India's top Cyber Security Expert.
Ojas Foundation has named him as "Young Cyber Guy" at Tecnolegal Workshop held at Vadodara, Gujarat and he is also awarded as Best Cyber Crime Investigator. Dr Mieet Shah's namelists in the Top 10 Cyber Security Consultants in India by SiliconIndia, making him one of the top-notch Cyber Security Consultants of the country.
For more information visit /
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor