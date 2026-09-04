NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Union (Mauritius) Holdings Ltd., owned and promoted by Dr. Azad Moopen and family, has acquired 46.09 lakh equity shares of Aster DM Quality Care Limited, representing approximately ~0.57% of the company's paid-up equity share capital, from TPG-backed Centella Mauritius Holdings Limited. With the recent purchase of additional stake, the Moopen family now has increased shareholding in Aster DM Quality Care Ltd. to ~24.58%.

The shares were acquired on September 2, 2026, at a price of Rs. 760 per share, for an aggregate consideration of approximately Rs. 350.34 crore.

The acquisition further strengthens the promoter family's ownership interest in Dr. Moopen-led Aster DM Quality Care and underscores the Moopen family's commitment to the company's long-term growth. It also reflects the family's confidence in the potential of the larger, integrated healthcare platform, Aster DM Quality Care Ltd., and its ability to deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders.