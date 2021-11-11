Dr.Raja Thangappan, Strategic Partner of LICEO College of Medicine, Cagayan de Oro, Philippines received the International Glory Award 2021

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/SRV): On 28th August 2021 Vkonnect Entertainment and Events hosted the International Golden Fame Awards 2021 in Park Regis, Goa with the main objective of identifying and recognizing achievers for their outstanding performances.

Dr. Raja Thangappan, Strategic Partner of LICEO College of Medicine, Cagayan de Oro, Philippines received International Glory Award 2021 from Honorable Chief Guest Bollywood Actor and Social Activist Sonu Sood for making an Outstanding Impact by achieving the Impossible by devoting his experience for many aspirants dream of becoming a doctor come true, committing himself to the service of the student fraternity since the day of inception.

"As our country is running with an adequate shortage of doctors. My aim is to create a Medical Education Infrastructure that can provide the best quality education at one-fourth the cost compared to Indian medical colleges and 5000+ top-notch doctors in my country in 5 years," says Dr. Raja Thangappan, Director of Indomed Educare Private Limited.

Considering the global demands of Medical professionals, he has taken the journey of guiding 1200+ Indian Medical Aspirants dream come true at Low Tuition fees which is one the biggest advantage of studying in one of the best awarded largest and ultra-modern globally recognized medical institutes LICEO College of Medicine Cagayan de Oro, a university filled with the greatest and up to date infrastructure and amenities for students development and growth best known for the award-winning global medical student community, Which has well trained and experienced faculties from around the globe with main the aim of creating many opportunities for deserving aspirants to become internationally acclaimed top-notch Healthcare professionals sensitive to local, national, and Global communities.

LICEO College of Medicine not just teach Textbooks to students but involves aspirants to take their learning experience to another dimension with world-class Audio Visual Enhanced Classrooms and fully equipped Laboratories, futuristic Team learning centers, real-time 2700+ bedded hospitals for the best Hands-on Clinical Practical exposure in a video-conferencing , wireless-enabled and latest safety Systems installed campus , and more interestingly ultra-realistic Simulation Mannequins Laboratory, Advanced Virtual Reality Anatomy, 3D Anatomy and Cadavers and Authentic Plastination Laboratory which offers the best NExT, and USMLE integrated medical curriculum and academic experience in the best learning environment to nurture in students the value of handling solutions to current health and environment concerns through research and advocacy and to foster the passion for the lifelong learning experiences and also propels the student to excel in their FMGE Examinations (MCI Screening Test).

It also has a Hostel which has a very comfortable separate air-conditioned hostel for Boys and Girls that can accommodate 1000 students with Indian cuisine which feels like a home away from home best-suited for the youth who are deserving and at affordable cost Many Aspirants in India have been made to believe that they have to secure particular cut-off marks in NEET to get Admission In Medical Colleges but Securing Pass Mark in NEET is more than enough to pursue MBBS outside of India.

A recent survey revealed that according to 2021 NEET-UG Statistics 16.1 lakh has registered and appeared for NEET yet there are just roughly calculated 98,000 seats are in government colleges, private colleges, and Deemed universities...Now LICEO College of Medicine has given a ray of hope and made the dreams of many Indian Middle Class and Lower Middle-Class Medical aspirants come true.

