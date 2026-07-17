SMPL Dubai [UAE], July 16: Wings Publication International proudly celebrates Dr. Shakti Katyal, recipient of the International Author Excellence Award 2026 for his thought-provoking book Million Dollar Nap, at the prestigious literary ceremony held at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE, on 20th June 2026. The grand event brought together acclaimed authors, thought leaders, publishers, literary professionals, and readers from across the globe to honour excellence in writing and recognise works that inspire meaningful change. Million Dollar Nap challenges the long-standing belief that success can only be achieved through relentless hustle, stress, and burnout. Instead, Dr. Katyal presents a refreshing philosophy that demonstrates how financial prosperity can coexist with inner peace, wellbeing, and intentional living. Through personal experiences, practical insights, and wealth-building principles, the book encourages readers to redefine their relationship with money, productivity, and fulfilment. Rather than advocating inactivity, it promotes intelligent effort, emotional balance, strategic thinking, and mindful decision-making as the true foundations of lasting success. The distinguished jury recognised the book for its innovative perspective on wealth creation, its practical guidance, and its powerful message of achieving financial freedom without compromising health, relationships, or happiness.

Dr. Shakti Katyal is a globally recognized Forex educator, trader, and mentor committed to making currency trading structured, practical, and accessible. Through his proven "Shakti Framework" and hands-on mentoring, he has empowered aspiring traders to develop disciplined strategies, strong risk-management skills, and lasting market confidence. Regarded as one of the world's most influential Forex mentors, Dr. Katyal continues to inspire individuals to pursue financial growth through knowledge, discipline, and responsible trading. He is also an accomplished author, investor, educator, and founder of Real n Royal, He brings a unique multidisciplinary perspective shaped by his extensive career in journalism, accounting, banking, investing, and personal development. Having experienced the pressures of corporate life and the consequences of burnout firsthand, he chose to redefine success through a balanced approach that integrates financial intelligence with personal wellbeing. Today, he is widely recognised as a property investor, trader, speaker, and mentor who advocates sustainable wealth-building strategies rooted in mindfulness, self-awareness, and purposeful living. Through his books, educational programmes, and speaking engagements, Dr. Katyal continues to empower individuals to build financial independence while creating lives of balance, meaning, and long-term fulfilment.

The International Author Excellence Awards 2026 stood as a distinguished celebration of literary excellence, creativity, and the transformative power of books. The awards honoured exceptional authors across a wide spectrum of genres, including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, memoirs, self-help, academic writing, and children's literature. Evaluated by an esteemed panel of literary experts, educators, and publishing professionals, the awards recognised works that demonstrated originality, depth, relevance, and the ability to create a lasting impact on readers worldwide. The event was proudly organised by the International Authors Association (IAA) in association with Wings Publication International. The International Authors Association (IAA) is a global platform committed to empowering authors through networking, education, recognition, and international visibility. By fostering collaboration and promoting literary excellence, the association supports writers in creating meaningful impact through their work.

Wings Publication International is an award-winning publishing house dedicated to helping aspiring and established authors transform their ideas into professionally published books. Through publishing, author branding, marketing, and global recognition initiatives, Wings Publication has empowered thousands of authors worldwide to build credibility, expand their reach, and amplify their influence. For more information, visit www.internationalauthorsassociation.com By honouring Dr. Shakti Katyal and Million Dollar Nap, Wings Publication International reaffirms its commitment to recognising authors whose work challenges conventional thinking, inspires positive transformation, and contributes meaningful ideas to society. This prestigious recognition marks an important milestone in Dr. Katyal's literary journey and celebrates a book that encourages readers to pursue wealth with wisdom, embrace balance over burnout, and create a life where success is measured not only by financial achievement but also by wellbeing, purpose, and freedom.

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