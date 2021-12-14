Dr Shefali Bhujbal showcases her first exhibition 'Anavarnam' - Unveiling the Passion

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): A journey in abstracts, a freshly found passion, and there's a new artist in town. Dr Shefali Bhujbal, a dilettante artist, has displayed her artworks in the Bombay Art Society, Bandra, until December 19. This exhibition, marks the beginning of her journey of exploration and admiration by announcing her first ever Art Exhibit - Anavarnam - Unveiling the Passion.
The exhibition is a variety of art forms cantered within non-conceptual concepts and colour-stained expressions. "Anavarnam - unveils the passion that has been my odyssey with art over a span of 16 years. Art to me is an expression of my voice, the shadow to my soul and the calm in my storm. Art is everything and nothing, it's everywhere and nowhere," says Shefali Bhujbal as she refers to her love for painting and the value system behind her art work.
Her journey with art started with vivid splashes of colour, and in this exhibit, it varies from geometrical abstracts to insipid monochrome pieces in over 50 of her selected artworks.
Her painting style has been inspired by the greats like Vasudeo Gaitonde, S. H. Raza, Sujata Bajaj, Anil Naik, and Vijayraj Bodhankar who have greatly influenced and helped to shape her art form. She has always tried to convey her emotion through her artwork, her paintings have tried to mirror the world around making the observer emote and provoke deep thought and a sense of serialism.
The exhibition is surely a must-visit for all the art lovers of Mumbai. For more details on Dr Shefali Bhujbal, please visit: (http://www.illusions.co.in).
