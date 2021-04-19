Dr. Sohini Sastri gets Champions of Change Award from Governor of Goa for Excellence in Astrology & Occult Science

You would like to read
- JTR Astrological Research Institute Announces New Online Batches for Basic Predictive Astrology
- Champions of Change Award 2020 honoured our ray of hope during coronavirus outburst
- JTR Astrological Research Institute announces new service "Corporate Astrology"
- Salvage your life through stupendous solace of Sidhharrth S Kumar
- Winners of the Business Excellence Award 2021 felicitated by Indian Actress Prarthana Behere and Sudhir Kumar Managing Director Reseal MRFC
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kolkata-based Dr Sohini Sastri, one of India's top astrologers, has once again been graced with the prestigious National Award "Champions of Change 2020" by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, for her exemplary work in the domain of medical astrology and how she uses it for healthcare benefit of the society.
Dr Sohini Sastri received her award from Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Governor of Maharashtra and Goa, who was the Chief Guest at the Third Edition of the Champions of Change Awards held in Goa.
Dr Sohini Sastri, the best astrologer in India 2020, is among the many luminaries who also received their awards at the gala ceremony for their contribution in various fields. Some of the other prominent awardees included Pramod Sawant (CM-Goa), Shripad Naik (Union Ayush Minister of India), Raj K Purohit (Indian Politician), Suresh Jain (India Politician), MK Stalin (Indian Politician, Tamil Nadu), Sonu Nigam, Hema Malini, Sushmita Sen, among several others.
"I am very grateful for all the appreciation and blessings. I thank IFIE for recognizing the importance of my selfless work yet once again. It is definitely one of the most memorable days of my life and I feel humbled to be called a Champion of Change. I sincerely hope that my astrology services benefit thousands more in the coming years," said Dr Sohini Sastri, speaking on her spectacular achievement.
This year, the Awards were conferred in the following categories - Social Welfare, Culture, Education, Health Care, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Special Contribution in Aspirational Districts, Corona Warrior, and for the National Unity.
Dr Sohini Sastri is an internationally acclaimed Astrologer by profession. She has won various national and international awards for her professional and social initiatives in society. It is worth mentioning that Dr Sohini Sastri won the Champion of Change Award in 2019 too and was fortunate to accept it from the hands of former President, Late Dr Pranab Mukherjee last year.
She also received the prestigious "Pride of the Nation" award from the Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, and the "Brilliance Award" by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Baby Rani Maurya.
Dr Sohini Sastri has been known to help poor street children and save them from a life of distress and child labor since her early teenage days. Currently, she regularly participates in programs of several NGOs of international repute like SMILE, Ramkrishna Mission, ISKCON, Helpage India, and many other local NGOs for the upliftment of socially and economically underprivileged children and women.
The Jury for Champions of Change Award is headed by Justice KG Balakrishnan (Former CJI and Former Chairman NHRC) and the Jury members include former Supreme Court Judges.
An initiative of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, The Champions of Change Awards are aimed at promoting Gandhian values, cleanliness (Swachhata), community service, and social development. The Champions of Change Award comprises a certificate and a gold medal.
For more information, please log on to (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Champions_of_Change_(award)) .
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor