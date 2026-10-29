PNN New Delhi [India], October 28: 2 times president award winner, world-renowned Indian astrologer, life coach, author, and philanthropist Dr. Sohini Sastri has been honoured with the prestigious European Excellence Award 2026 for Excellence in Vedic and KP Astrology at The Thames International University in Paris, France. The recognition celebrates her unwavering dedication, extensive experience, remarkable achievements, and valuable contributions to the field of astrology and society. The award ceremony took place on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at The Thames International University, located at 250 Bis Boulevard Saint Germain, Paris 75007, France. The award was presented in recognition of Dr. Sastri's distinguished excellence in Vedic and KP Astrology, acknowledging her professional commitment and contributions to the discipline.

Dr. Sohini Sastri has established herself as a prominent name in Indian astrology through her extensive experience and dedication to astrological practices. With expertise in Vedic Astrology and Krishnamurti Paddhati (KP) Astrology, she has continued to contribute to the field through her consultations, knowledge, and efforts to make astrological guidance accessible to people from diverse backgrounds. The European Excellence Award marks another significant milestone in Dr. Sastri's professional journey, reflecting the recognition of her work on an international platform. Her commitment to astrology, combined with her interests in life coaching, authorship, and philanthropy, has contributed to her multifaceted professional identity. Beyond her work in astrology, Dr. Sastri is also known for her social initiatives and commitment to community welfare. Through her philanthropic activities, she has supported causes related to women's empowerment, children's education, and the upliftment of underprivileged communities. Her work reflects a broader vision of combining professional excellence with social responsibility.

The recognition at The Thames International University further highlights Dr. Sastri's continued journey in the field of astrology and her dedication to advancing her professional pursuits. For Dr. Sohini Sastri, the European Excellence Award 2026 represents an important addition to her record of professional recognition and reinforces her commitment to excellence in Vedic and KP Astrology. www.sohinisastri.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)