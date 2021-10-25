Dr. Srinivasan R. Iyengar appointed as Director of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/SRV Media): Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), one of the leading institutes with a glorious legacy of over 5 decades in management education, has appointed Dr. Srinivasan R. Iyengar, as the Director of the institute. Dr. Srinivasan. R. Iyengar is currently working as a Professor in the area of Strategic Management and Retail Marketing at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Department of Management Studies, Mumbai University.
Dr. Srini holds a PhD degree in Management from Mumbai University and has more than 20 years of experience in corporate consulting and academics.
His areas of interests are, inter alia, Strategic Management, International Marketing, Retail Shoppers behaviour. He has also authored many textbooks including books in the area of strategy, retail and management. He has published many articles, research papers, case studies in national and international journals, magazines and newspapers of repute.
He has consulted many organisations in the area of strategic marketing and retail strategies.
His appointment to the top post is poised to take this premier institute to higher growth trajectory in terms of enhancing the institute's perception, courses, student experiences and overall facilities and infrastructure.
JBIMS is one of the top business schools of the country with an illustrious alumni like Ajay Piramal, Uday Kotak, Sam Balsara, Vinita Bali and many more.
