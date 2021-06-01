Dr Sudha Murty's lecture at Symbiosis Golden Jubilee Lecture Series

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/SRV Media): The Year 2020-21 is the "Golden Jubilee Year of Symbiosis". Symbiosis is "Celebrating 50 Years of Excellence in Education".

Millions of people the world over entering isolation to fight against the spread of Coronavirus, the need for positivity have become even more critical. Considering the current situation, Symbiosis has not let that deter our spirit and we continue to create positivity by introducing the "Golden Jubilee Lecture Series". The motto behind organizing a Lecture Series is to motivate the Students, Staff and the Society in general as to how to adapt with the current situation and not to panic.

We are inviting stalwarts from various fields who are the experts in their respective fields.

On Wednesday, 2nd June 2021 at 11:00 am Distinguished Speaker Dr Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation will be delivering a Lecture on the topic "The Joy of Giving".

This Symbiosis Golden Jubilee Lecture Series is broadcasting live on Youtube.com and it's Open to All.

Register in advance for this session:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUuc--sqzIjHNeQKolUutbQlnjZYXNMy9kQ

YouTube URL for live streaming of the session:

https://youtu.be/U5bq8zBF8pM

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is a multi-disciplinary university that offers a vibrant learning ecosystem designed around its multi-cultural and innovative ethos to its students and faculty. Established in 1971 by Prof Dr S.B. Mujumdar, it is a 'home away from home' for International students. The Institution is based on the principles of Vedic thought of "World as One Family".

The University's name fittingly captures the quintessence of the relationship with International students; a mutually beneficial bond between India and the International student community. Symbiosis is committed to building international understanding by offering quality education, and is resplendent of the activities and students of more than 85 countries.

Today the university has 37 Constituents, 7 Research Centres, 9 Support departments and 11 Departments of Skills & Continuing Education across four states and 6 cities in India. All the university campuses epitomize the Symbiosis vision, 'Promoting International Understanding through Quality Education' and are a beehive of international students from all across the globe, being privy to Indian culture and hospitality.

The University was given "Deemed to be University" status by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2002. Symbiosis International (Deemed University) offers doctoral, post graduate, under graduate, diploma and certificate programmes in Law, Management, Computer Studies, Health Sciences, Media & Communication, Humanities & Social Sciences, Engineering and Architecture & Design.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)