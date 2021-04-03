Dr Tanveer Bhutani, a super specialist Orthopaedic, sharing his tips on ascertaining safety in sports

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/SRV Media): The game must go on. For both the audience and the players. It has been almost 12 months since practice camps and competitions remain suspended due to the pandemic.

Resuming professional sports after a long period has exposed the athletes to an elevated risk of injuries. Any inappropriate training could lead to long-term consequences and a blow to the player's career. Injury awareness for athletes involved in highly competitive sports is very important and need of the hour. Super Specialist Dr Tanveer Singh Bhutani reiterated the importance of safety and injury prevention techniques, protective equipment, and injury reporting.

"Competitive sports require killer instinct. The players' dream to excel above and beyond their body's limits is overpowering. How do we do that in the safest way is the million-dollar question," says Dr Tanveer Singh Bhutani, a senior orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine.

"The post-pandemic surge back onto the sporting arena might spurt the chances of injuries. When the athletes have stayed out of the field this long, training methods should be designed to slowly rebuild muscle strength and range of motion. Neuromotor training is especially good for improving performance while safeguarding against injuries," he further said.

The most predominant sports-related injuries are ACL tears, plantar fasciitis or shin splints, hamstring strain, Achilles tendon rupture, tennis/golf elbow, rotator cuff, shoulder dislocation, knee instability, back pain, and concussion. Most mishaps are concentrated in the lower body parts in the form of sprains. Any physical issue can force a player to stay off the field for a considerable amount of time. However, thanks to advanced procedures and modern facilities in Ludhiana, rehabilitation for musculoskeletal injuries is faster now. It puts the athletes back on their feet much sooner and with the same strength.

It is the first time that Dr Tanveer spoke to the media as a health advisor with a dynamic combination of medical expertise and knowledge of sports. The expanse of sports medicine has become really wide. Besides injuries, it includes dealing with ageing, performance issues, problems associated with female sportspersons and young athletes as well as adaptive physical training.

Even for fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders, it is important to report injuries with a sports specialist doctor to avoid serious consequences in the future.

