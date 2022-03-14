Dr Thejo Kumari wins title of 'Divalicious Mrs Asia Universe' at beauty pageant in Jaipur

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/PNN): Dr Thejo Kumari Amudala has won the title of 'Divalicious Mrs Asia Universe-2022' at the international beauty pageant organized by MRS Universe Organisation and Divalicious group at Jaipur on March 13.
A six-foot-tall, fair, and dimpled beauty aged 42 years, Dr Thejo has achieved many milestones in the field of education, business, and social work. Impressed by Dr Thejo's achievements in various fields, the management of the MRS Universe beauty pageant has appointed her as the jury member to judge the contestants for the upcoming Ms. Universe beauty pageant.
The trailer blazer's experience in the pageant scene has been made possible by her numerous beauty titles, including Ms India winner, Ms Glam India Icon winner, Miss India International, and the just-finished Mrs Asia Universe 2022 winner.
"I took on the tough competition in stride and outperformed the others to win the title. Being crowned was a thrilling experience, and defying conventional beauty standards was what set this competition apart" said Dr Thejo.
