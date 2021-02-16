Dr Vishakha Shivdasani launches e-book on 'Re-engineering Health and Immunity in Context of COVID'

You would like to read
- Vevra launches state-of-the-art hospital pods to fight COVID-19
- Atrimed Biotechnology launch 'Dr Tapaman' a non-contact temperature measure device for COVID-19
- Robotic surgeries emerge as saviour amidst COVID-19 pandemic
- Indian homeopathic doctor gains international recognition
- Dr Reddys inks deal to cooperate in clinical trails and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The year 2020 will for long be recalled as a year of the pandemic which put our lives on hold on all fronts. While we all hope that the pandemic is over, we also wish to know how we can now empower ourselves to effectively deal with the deadly COVID-19 virus if attacked by it or any of its new variants and also the complications which many develop even after 'surviving' the virus. Who better than the renowned Dr Vishakha Shivdasani (popularly known as Doctor Vee) to tell us about it.
Dr Vishakha's e-book 'COVID and Post-COVID Recovery: Dr Vee's six point plan' provides an effective and a practical guide not only to achieve the above but also tips on how to prepare your body for ensuring the greater effectiveness of the vaccine.
"Having been a medical practitioner for more than 20 years, with a focus on reversing lifestyle diseases, I have used similar principles to treat COVID-19 with great success. I am confident that this book will help people heal from COVID-19 and its related complications both in the short and long term," she said, giving the gist of what the book is about.
Dr Vishakha Shivdasani is a medical doctor and award-winning nutritionist. She has treated many patients worldwide for weight management and for reversing chronic diseases like diabetes, heart problems, PCOS by combining lifestyle changes with medicine.
Dr. Shivdasani has been the Vice-President of South Mumbai's Medical Association of Doctors. She is a recipient of Vogue's "Nutritionist of the Year" award and has been named by the magazine as a top Wellness Influencer of India. She also delivers talks and conducts workshops for corporate managements on health, nutrition, and wellness.
This book will definitely assist people to recover faster from COVID and also help those who have come out of it as well. The book is available on Amazon, Kindle app and other online sites like Kobo.
Dr. Vee can be contacted on vishakhashivdasani@gmail.com or on her Instagram handle @doctorvee.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor