Dr Vrushali Saraswat was awarded Excellence in Wellness Therapy in 5th Edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/SRV Media): 5th Edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on March 13, 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentist, hospitals and institutions, recognising their extraordinary contribution during Corona Pandemic as Corona Warriors and in the healthcare industry since many years.

Dr Vrushali Saraswat was awarded Excellence in Wellness Therapy for her outstanding work in her field.

A total of 80+ doctors, dentists and bureaucrats from various cities and states were felicitated and honoured in their respective field.

The event was graced by guests ranging from Bollywood celebrities to several VVIPs. To list a few who were present are Johnny Lever - Legendary Indian Bollywood Comedian, Ali Khan (Bollywood Actor and Social Worker), Anant Jog (Bollywood Actor) along with Surekha Dugge, Additional S.P, Maharashtra Police.

Other top bureaucrats present were Dr Sagar Doifode, IAS Officer, District Collector, Doda Jammu, Dr Megha Bhargava, IRS - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, Government of India, along with Miss Prabha Shah, IAS officer, Deputy Director, Industrial corridor, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India and Dr Ujjwalkumar Bhimrao Chavhan, IRS officer, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai.

Dr Vrushali Saraswat is an International speaker, teacher and promoter in the field of Homoeopathy.

Founder of Happiness Homoeopathy Clinic, which encompasses Homoeopathic treatment, Counselling and Training.

Dr Vrushali strongly believes in the power of Happiness, which is evident from her line of work, she creates space for her patients where they can find themselves and lead a better life. At her clinic patients are not only cured of their illnesses but are empowered to lead a meaningful life with purpose.

With more than 20 years of professional experience as a practising Homeopath, it would be accurate to say that an inborn virtue of being caring, nurturing and being at the helm of situations only accelerated the nuances needed for understanding Homeopathy as an applied way of treatment.

Happiness Homoeopathic Clinic, is a global web clinic since 2009, having patients from various countries and most ethnicities, Dr Vrushali's all-accepting approach allows patients from all faiths and religions to feel safe and comfortable with her. Homoeopathic experience ranges but is never limited to, handling a variety of cases competently to delivering lectures and case presentations on various topics in Homoeopathy.

Extensive counselling experience encompasses a range of issues including depression, anxiety, addiction, relationship and grief counselling, sexual health, women's health, adolescent issues and other many illnesses.

Her particular area of interest lies in mental health as it relates to physical and social well-being and teaching Homoeopathic subjects to fellow Homoeopaths to build a very strong next brigade of young Homoeopaths.

Dr Vrushali has started a Flagship project "Soul SPA", a rendezvous with self! This is a program to increase one's happiness quotient. It's an interactive workshop, the tools which are taught in it are designed after finding success with many patients in personal counselling modules at Happiness Homoeopathy Clinic. She is also writing a book on Happiness Quotient.

Dr Vrushali Saraswat conducts "Parenting workshops" as she believes that parenting is the most important job we perform in our entire life, being supportive for constructive development of the nation's future generation is a purpose worth living for.

Covid work: In her endeavour to give it back to society, Dr Vrushali has been instrumental in distributing "Immunity Boosters medicines" for Corona prevention to four lakh individuals in a short span of one and a half month at the start of the pandemic. Rotary Club of Mumbai Western Elite awarded her with the "Covid Warrior Award" for the same. Dr Vrushali conducted many Covid Awareness workshops for the general public at the start of the pandemic.

