NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16: Some voices are born on grand stages. Others begin in the quiet corners of ordinary homes, waiting for an opportunity to be heard. For 12-year-old Abhisheka, a government school student from a small village in Tamil Nadu and the daughter of a daily-wage labourer, that opportunity arrived through a reality television show. What began as a dream nurtured amidst humble circumstances culminated in a defining moment at the grand finale, where Abhisheka was crowned the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Season 5 and became the recipient of a Rs. 1 crore worth dream home from DRA. As the show's Proud Home Partner, DRA introduced this first-of-its-kind initiative, making homeownership a reality for the young champion.

Abhisheka's journey is a remarkable story of talent, perseverance and excellence. Raised in a humble family and pursuing her education in a government school, she nurtured her passion for music with unwavering dedication and resilience. Throughout the competition, she consistently impressed audiences and judges alike with her exceptional performances, standing out among six highly talented finalists. Her musical prowess, determination and ability to connect with listeners ultimately earned her the title, making her a truly deserving winner. Her inspiring journey has resonated with audiences across Tamil Nadu, demonstrating how talent, when given the right platform and opportunity, can achieve extraordinary success.

The announcement of the dream home during the grand finale transformed Abhisheka's victory into a life-changing milestone, marking DRA's first-of-its-kind initiative by a real estate developer to gift a Rs. 1 crore worth home through a television music competition, celebrating not only musical excellence but also the extraordinary journey behind it. Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Manoj Vasudevan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, DRA Homes, said, "At DRA, we believe that every dream deserves a strong foundation. Abhisheka's victory is a testament to the power of talent, hard work and determination. Her performances consistently raised the bar throughout the season, helping her emerge as a deserving winner among an exceptionally talented group of contestants. As a company that builds homes, we wanted to celebrate her achievement in the most meaningful way possible by gifting her and her family a home that symbolises security, opportunity and a brighter future. This moment goes beyond sponsorship. It is about recognising determination, resilience and talent. We hope Abhisheka's story inspires young people everywhere to believe that no dream is too big and no beginning is too small."

Speaking about her victory, Ms. Abhisheka said, "Winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Season 5 is something I never imagined when I first stepped onto the stage. Receiving a home makes this moment even more special for me and my family. This is not just a prize; it is a blessing and a dream come true. I am grateful to everyone who believed in me, supported me and encouraged me throughout this journey." Aired on Zee Tamil and streamed on ZEE5, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Season 5 has celebrated some of the most promising young musical talents from across the state. For many viewers, Abhisheka's victory stands as a powerful reminder that extraordinary talent can emerge from the most ordinary beginnings.

For more information, please visit: Flats in Chennai, Properties in Chennai. About DRA DRA, with an impressive legacy of over 40 years, has become a trusted name in the real estate industry, delivering world-class projects across Chennai. With more than 12,000 satisfied customers, DRA is synonymous with trust, transparency, and timely delivery. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, DRA goes beyond just building apartments by offering its customers a 'Home of Pride' -- thoughtfully designed living spaces that cater to evolving lifestyles and embody a sense of accomplishment and belonging. Driven by a culture of innovation and customer-centricity, DRA has introduced several industry-first initiatives. The company is the first builder in India to conduct 1,357 quality checks before customer handover and the first builder in India to make all its employees co-owners, reinforcing a strong sense of ownership and accountability across the organisation. DRA is also the first builder to introduce a Construction Timeline Meter, enabling customers to track project progress with greater transparency while supporting faster delivery timelines.

Reflecting the trust it has earned among homebuyers, DRA maintains an industry-leading 93% Customer Delight Score. The company's projects have also delivered up to 60% price appreciation within three years of launch, creating long-term value for homeowners and investors alike. Innovations like the Timeline Meter for project updates and the Customer Delight Meter reflect DRA's unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, while its online customer portal ensures hassle-free access to project details and documentation. Signature developments such as DRA Tuxedo, 90 Degrees, Ascot, Skylantis, Infinique and iHeart exemplify the company's commitment to blending modernity with value-driven investments. Recognized with awards such as FICCI's REISA and the Times Business Awards, DRA holds the distinction of being Chennai's first developer with CRISIL's 7-star grading. Beyond real estate, the company actively contributes to society through initiatives such as pond restoration, nurturing young sporting talent and supporting community development. Upholding its motto, "Timeless Homes, Timely Delivery," DRA continues to inspire pride and trust in every home it creates, turning dreams into lasting legacies.

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