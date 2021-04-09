Dragonfleet Games Pvt. Ltd. launches Fantasy cricket app OnField11

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Dragonfleet Games Pvt. Ltd. has come up with a Fantasy cricket app (https://onfield11.com) - "Khelo India ka Favorite Game", which has launched in this IPL season and is rising rapidly in popularity amongst cricket lovers who can use their skills and expertise of the sport.

Fantasy cricket mainly involves making a team of 11 players with accurate analysis and calculation and selecting an upcoming match to point out their skills and enjoy their cricket gaming experience.

OnField11 is purely a game of skill that allows one to observe the match while simultaneously managing the team from their comfort zone.

OnField11 Unquie Features - USP

As most of the fantasy sports are already live in the market, OnField11 came up with a Unique Selling Propositions (USP's) to engage cricket lovers and increase their chance of winning.

1. Classic 11's - Users can pick classic 11's to create a team and join the contests and start playing a match.

After Creating a team, one needs to select 'Man of the match, where they get 3x points, Captain gets 2x points, and Vice-Captain gets 1.5x.

2. Top 5 Batsmen - Users can join a contest with their choice of top 5 batsmen.

3. Top 5 Bowler - Users can join a contest with their choice of top 5 Bowlers.

'Man of the Match', 'Top 5 Batsmen', 'Top 5 Bowlers' are the most unique features that have not been observed before, which are brought together for all to 'begin their battle with OnField11'.

Start the journey on OnField11 with an exciting 'Sign up - Rs 25' and 'Referral - Rs 500' Bonus offers.

OnField11 possesses the most effective, trustworthy, reliable, and secure app that allows user to deposit and withdraw easily while sitting within the comfort of their place.

Want to know more about onfield11 visit - (https://onfield11.com)

To get more updates - (https://www.facebook.com/Onfield11)

(https://www.instagram.com/Onfield11)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)