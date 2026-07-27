PRNewswire New Delhi [India], July 27: Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home innovation, today announced the launch of the Dreame D30 Ultra Robot Vacuum in India. Combining advanced 25,000Pasuction, intelligent MopExtend™ technology, and a fully automated maintenance station with AceClean DryBoard™ washboard auto-cleaning, the Dreame D30 Ultra sets a new benchmark for truly hands-free home cleaning. The newly launched product will be available on Amazon at INR 52,999. It will also be available on Dreame India's official website, Croma, and select retail stores starting 1 August. Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame India, said, "As Indian households increasingly embrace smart living, there is a growing expectation for home appliances that can proactively adapt to users' needs and make cleaning hands-free. The Dreame D30 Ultra has been designed to address this shift by combining powerful cleaning performance with intelligent automation, enabling users to spend less time on routine chores and more time on what matters most. With features tailored for modern homes, the Dreame D30 Ultra reflects Dreame's commitment to making advanced home care technology more accessible and practical for consumers across India."

Dreame D30 Ultra Product Highlights Designed to tackle the realities of everyday home cleaning, the Dreame D30 Ultra intelligently transitions across different floor types, reaches difficult edges and corners, keeps carpets dry during mopping, and automates routine maintenance, from dust collection and mop washing to drying and washboard self-cleaning, delivering a next-generation home cleaning experience with minimal manual effort. It also combines intelligent automation with powerful cleaning performance, making it an ideal solution for consumers seeking a truly hands-free home cleaning experience. Key features include: - 75 Days of Hands-Free Dust Collection: The Dreame D30 Ultra features a fully automatic base station with a 3.2L dust bag, enabling up to 75 days of hands-free dust collection while automating mop washing and drying, water refilling, accessory usage monitoring, and consumable reminders, significantly reducing everyday maintenance.

- Powerful 25,000Pa Vormax™ Suction: Powered by Dreame's advanced Vormax™ suction technology, the Dreame D30 Ultra delivers 25,000Pa suction power for effective removal of dust, debris, pet hair, and fine particles across hard floors and carpets. Users can further customise cleaning performance through five adjustable suction levels. - Mopping Reimagined with MopExtend™ Technology: Featuring intelligent edge recognition, MopExtend™ automatically extends and retracts the mop to reach edges, corners, up to 4cm (1.57 inches), and skirting boards with greater precision, ensuring more comprehensive floor coverage while minimising manual touch-ups. - 10.5mm Intelligent Mop Lift with Smart Carpet Cleaning: The Dreame D30 Ultra automatically raises its mop pads by up to 10.5mm to keep carpets dry while seamlessly transitioning between hard floors and carpeted surfaces. Users can further personalise carpet care through multiple intelligent carpet cleaning modes.

- Smart Pathfinder™ Navigation with Precise Obstacle Avoidance: Equipped with Smart Pathfinder™ Navigation and Single-Line Laser obstacle avoidance, the Dreame D30 Ultra accurately maps homes, creates efficient cleaning routes, supports multi-floor mapping, and intelligently navigates around furniture and everyday household obstacles. - AceClean DryBoard™ Washboard Auto-Cleaning: Featuring Dreame's AceClean DryBoard™ technology with 20 precision spray nozzles, the Dreame D30 Ultra ensures efficient mop washing by evenly distributing water across the washboard, improving cleaning performance while reducing residue build-up and simplifying maintenance. - TriCut Brush for Tangle-Free Cleaning: Compatible with the optional TriCut Brush (sold separately), the Dreame D30 Ultra is designed to minimise hair tangling by automatically cutting and collecting hair, reducing manual brush cleaning and making it ideal for homes with pets and long hair.

- Smart App Control with Pet-Friendly Cleaning: Through the Dreamehome App, users can access multi-floor mapping, room zoning, cleaning schedules, virtual boundaries, customised cleaning routines, and dedicated pet cleaning strategies that allow them to prioritise or avoid pet areas for more effective cleaning. - 5200mAh Battery with 30% Faster Charging: Powered by a high-capacity 5200mAh battery, the Dreame D30 Ultra supports extended cleaning performance while reducing downtime with 30% faster charging, making it suitable for larger homes and multi-room cleaning. The Dreame D30 Ultra is backed by a one-year warranty and Dreame's nationwide after-sales service network spanning more than 160 cities across India. Customers can also access dedicated support services, including pick-up and drop assistance and installation support at eligible locations.

With the launch of the D30 Ultra, Dreame continues to strengthen its premium smart home portfolio in India, combining cutting-edge innovation and intuitive design to simplify everyday living and elevate the home-cleaning experience. About Dreame India Dreame Technology started operations in India in late 2023. Our roots delve into the heart of tech, aiming to revolutionize daily life for our global consumers. Currently, the company offers products across three categories, including robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and grooming. Within just one year, Dreame has secured the No. 2 position in India's robot vacuum category. All products are available on the Dreame India website, Amazon India, Croma and select retail outlets.

About Dreame Technology Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology ("Dreame" for short) is an international tech firm constantly seeking innovation and delivering new levels of daily life convenience for its global consumers. Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame. In 2015, the company's founding team pioneered high-speed digital motors, the building blocks of smart appliances. Subsequently, Dreame continued its journey by developing intelligent algorithms. This combination has granted our products distinctive edges. So far, Dreame has applied for up to 6,004 patents worldwide, 2637 already authorized and 2183 invention patents. Dreame's smart products aim to save individuals' time on household chores so they can focus more on pursuing their dream life through our major product lines: robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers. Yet, our ambitions soar even higher. Robotic lawn mowers, cordless robotic pool cleaners, and commercial food delivery robots are under development, with more lineups in the pipeline.

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