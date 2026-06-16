PRNewswire New Delhi [India], June 16: Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home innovation, today announced the launch of two premium robotic vacuum cleaners in India, the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and Dreame L50 Ultra CE. Designed to address the evolving cleaning needs of modern Indian households, the new additions combine Dreame's industry-leading Vormax™ suction technology, advanced obstacle avoidance, edge-to-corner cleaning capabilities, and smart carpet cleaning solutions to provide a comprehensive and effortless home cleaning experience. The new line-up in the L50 series features intelligent mapping, AI-powered navigation, app-based controls, and voice assistant compatibility, enabling users to personalize their cleaning experience while enjoying greater flexibility and convenience. This mirrors Dreame's commitment to building future-first products and enabling the smart-homes ecosystem.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame Technology India, said, "Indian consumers are increasingly seeking advanced and efficient all-in-one solutions to manage their homes, while looking for technologies that integrate seamlessly into their daily routines. With the launch of the L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE, we are further advancing our vision of enabling smarter living by delivering intelligent solutions that seamlessly integrate into consumers' everyday lives. Be it homes with pets, carpets, with different kinds of floors, elevation within homes, or multi-story houses, the new entrants are built to handle it all. These are exciting times for us at Dreame as we see growing acceptance of robot vacuums in India. As we continue to expand our portfolio in India, our focus remains on delivering innovations that simplify household management, save time, and elevate everyday living."

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra: - 30,000Pa Vormax™ Suction for Superior Cleaning Performance: Powered by Dreame's advanced Vormax™ suction technology, the L50s Pro Ultra delivers an impressive 30,000 Pa suction power, effectively lifting dust, debris, pet hair, and fine particles from hard floors, carpets, and hard-to-reach areas. - EasyLeap™ 40mm Obstacle Crossing System: Designed to navigate complex home environments, the L50s Pro Ultra can effortlessly cross thresholds and obstacles up to 40mm high, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning across multiple room types and floor surfaces. - 100°C ThermoHub™ Self-Cleaning Mop System: Featuring an advanced hot-water cleaning system, the L50s Pro Ultra uses water heated up to 100°C to effectively clean mop pads, remove grease and residue, minimize odors, and maintain enhanced hygiene with minimal manual effort.

- HyperStream™ DuoBrush Anti-Tangle Technology: Featuring a dual-brush system engineered to reduce hair entanglement, the L50s Pro Ultra efficiently captures dust, pet hair, and debris while maintaining smooth airflow and consistent cleaning performance. - Smart Multifunctional PowerDock™: The all-in-one docking station supports automatic dust collection, water refilling, hot-water mop washing, hot-air drying, solution dispensing, and self-cleaning maintenance, significantly reducing manual upkeep. - Dual Flex Arm Technology with Edge-to-Corner Cleaning: Equipped with an extendable side brush and mop system, the robot effectively reaches corners, edges, and spaces around furniture for comprehensive floor coverage. - Advanced AI Navigation and Obstacle Avoidance: Combining Smart Pathfinder™ Technology with intelligent object recognition capable of identifying over 220 object types, the L50s Pro Ultra navigates efficiently around household obstacles while optimizing cleaning routes.

- Smart Carpet Cleaning Strategy: The robot automatically detects carpets, boosts suction power for deeper cleaning, and lifts its brushes and mops when required to prevent moisture transfer while maintaining cleaning efficiency. - Pet-Friendly Cleaning Experience: Designed for homes with pets, the L50s Pro Ultra effectively handles pet hair, litter, and daily messes while maintaining powerful and consistent cleaning performance. Dreame L50 Ultra CE: - 25,000Pa Vormax™ Suction for Powerful Cleaning: Powered by Dreame's 6th-generation TurboForce motor, the L50 Ultra CE delivers up to 25,000Pa suction power, efficiently removing dust, pet hair, and large debris from hard floors and carpets. - Multifunctional PowerDock™ with Hands-Free Maintenance: The all-in-one docking station automatically empties dust, refills water, dries mops with hot air, and washes mops using 80°C hot water, significantly reducing manual maintenance.

- Dual Flex Arm Technology for Comprehensive Coverage: Featuring an extendable side brush and MopExtend™ RoboSwing technology, the L50 Ultra CE effectively reaches deep corners, edges, and spaces around furniture for more thorough cleaning. - AceClean™ DryBoard for Effortless Self-Cleaning: The integrated self-cleaning washboard system with 20 spray nozzles ensures efficient dock cleaning, minimizes residue buildup, and helps reduce unpleasant odors. - Smart Carpet Cleaning: The robot automatically detects carpets, boosts suction power, and lifts its mops by up to 10.5mm to prevent carpets from getting wet while ensuring deep cleaning. - Pet-Friendly Cleaning Experience: Designed for homes with pets, the L50 Ultra CE effectively handles pet hair, dirt, and everyday messes while maintaining powerful cleaning performance.

After-Sales Services and Warranty Both the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE come with a 1-year warranty covering service-related support. Customers can access Dreame's after-sales support through its dedicated customer helpline and service network available across more than 160 cities in India. The company also offers pick-up and drop services along with on-site installation support for eligible locations. About Dreame India: Dreame Technology started operations in India in early 2023. Our roots delve into the heart of tech, aiming to revolutionize daily life for our global consumers. Currently, the company offers products across three categories including robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums and grooming. Within just one year, Dreame has secured the No.2 position in India's robot vacuum category.

About Dreame Technology: Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology ("Dreame" for short) is an international tech firm constantly seeking innovation and delivering new levels of daily life convenience for its global consumers. Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame. In 2015, the company's founding team pioneered high-speed digital motors, building blocks of smart appliances. Subsequently, Dreame continued its journey by developing intelligent algorithms. This combination has granted our products distinctive edges. As of December 2023, Dreame has applied for up to 4,256 patents worldwide, with 2,206 already authorized. Dreame's smart products aim to save individuals' time on household chores so they can focus more on pursuing their dream life through our major product lines: robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers. Yet our ambitions soar even higher. Robotic lawn mowers, cordless robotic pool cleaners, and commercial food delivery robots are under development, with more lineups in the pipeline.

For now, over 21 million households across over 120 countries and regions have trusted Dreame products through our network of more than 4,000 physical stores and more than 7.5 million brand members. Making tech accessible drives societal progress, and as Dreame continues to innovate, we aspire to shape the future ecosystem of smart home appliances and inch closer to assisting humanity as a whole. Check us out at (Website Address: https://in.dreametech.com/) (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)