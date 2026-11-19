PRNewswire Singapore / Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 19: Dreamfolks Services Limited, India's leading travel and lifestyle experiences company, has strengthened its presence in Southeast Asia, with Singapore as its regional base. The company took part in the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026 as a Gold Sponsor and Exhibitor, held from 18 to 20 November at Singapore EXPO. At the festival, DreamFolks showcased its comprehensive Total Banking Privileges solutions - via its API-first tech platform that runs the entire benefit lifecycle and enables financial institutions to recognise and reward customers across payments, deposits, financing and wealth, and not just on a credit /debit card.

DreamFolks now runs its regional business from its Singapore office, which has a dedicated partnerships team. This gives banks, card networks, fintechs, and wallets across Southeast Asia a local partner for everything from programme design and onboarding to account management, customer engagement and round-the-clock support. Through this model, DreamFolks positions itself as a long-term partner rather than a one-time benefits provider. Commenting on DreamFolks' participation at the festival, Liberatha Kallat, Founder, Chairperson and Managing Director, Dreamfolks Services Limited, said, "Southeast Asia is a key focus market for DreamFolks, with its Singapore presence serving as a strategic hub for strengthening partnerships and expanding its regional footprint. With our Banking Privileges across travel and lifestyle experiences, powered by our technology, global experience network and flexible partnership model, DreamFolks enables institutions to turn privileges into a lasting driver of customer value and business growth."

At the event, DreamFolks demonstrated its API-first benefits platform, which runs the entire benefit lifecycle: design, eligibility, delivery and analytics. The tech platform features an AI-powered benefits designer, real-time eligibility and entitlement management, built-in abuse prevention, seamless delivery through a single integration and cost optimisation for clients. DreamFolks' Total Banking Privileges proposition enables banks, card networks, and fintechs, to link personalised benefits to customer behaviours, from card spending and savings milestones, to financing and wealth relationships. The company also showcased its cross-border benefits model, which enables eligibility verification and benefit redemption while allowing issuers to retain ownership of customer data. This is supported by DreamFolks' network of 6,000+ experience touchpoints across 100+ countries and 500+ cities, and more than one million transactions a month.

As part of the conference programme, Balaji Srinivasan, Executive Director & CTPO at DreamFolks addressed the Frontier Stage on 19 November in a session titled 'Beyond Rates and Rewards: Finance Enters the Experience Economy.' He explained how the experience economy is emerging as the next frontier of differentiation for banks, card networks and fintechs, highlighting the evolving role of technology and strategic partnerships in shaping this shift. Adding to this, Balaji Srinivasan said, "The next phase of banking differentiation will be driven by the relevance of privileges, rather than just the rewards offered. At DreamFolks, we are building the technology infrastructure to enable intelligent, dynamic benefits across payments, deposits, financing and wealth, helping banks move beyond rewarding transactions to building lasting customer relationships."

Networks, banks, fintechs, and consumer brands that build with DreamFolks include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, RuPay, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank Mega, and more. With its participation at SFF 2026, DreamFolks aims to deepen its engagement with the Southeast Asian financial services ecosystem and build partnerships that advance the next generation of technology-enabled banking privileges. About Dreamfolks Services Ltd. DreamFolks is India's leading travel and lifestyle experiences company, providing access to services such as Global Airport Lounges, Railway Lounges, Golf Lessons and Games, Meet & Assist, Airport Transfers, Spa & Wellness, F & B, Travel SIM, Beauty and Grooming, Highway Dining, and more. DreamFolks delivers these services through its in-house proprietary technology platform, which allows clients such as Banks, Card Networks, Airlines, OTAs, Fintechs, and Enterprises to create custom offerings for their end consumers. The company was listed in September 2022 on both BSE and NSE and has a global footprint of 6,000+ touchpoints in 100+ countries.

DreamFolks operates its Southeast Asia business through its Singapore office, supported by a dedicated partnerships team focused on building strategic alliances, expanding its regional network and strengthening relationships with financial institutions and ecosystem partners across the region. For more details, please visit: https://www.dreamfolks.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)