NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 7: Pulse Candy, one of the popular brands from the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, has announced a strategic collaboration with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie for a 360-degree consumer engagement campaign. Marking a significant milestone in Pulse Candy's brand journey, the association is among the brand's most ambitious entertainment-led collaborations, bringing together limited-edition packaging, high-impact media and consumer participation at a nationwide scale. The campaign combines the excitement of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie with Pulse's irresistible flavour, conveying the message, 'Even Spider-Man Cannot Resist Pulse.'

The campaign comes alive through a high-impact creative narrative that reimagines Spider-Man's iconic persona and Pulse's irresistible flavour, celebrating the candy's irresistible appeal. The co-branded film depicts the superhero using his signature web to capture Pulse, while innovative outdoor installations extend the storytelling with larger-than-life visuals of Spider-Man reaching across adjoining billboards to grab the candy. Running from the last week of July to August 30 across digital, outdoor, cinema, retail and social media touchpoints, the integrated execution seamlessly blends entertainment with brand storytelling to reinforce that the candy is so compelling even a superhero cannot resist it. At the heart of this nationwide 360-degree initiative are limited-edition co-branded packs, which transform the product itself into a powerful medium that maximizes visibility and gives consumers a memorable, immersive way to take the collaboration home.

Commenting on the collaboration, Arvind Kumar, Senior General Manager, Marketing, Confectionery, DS Group, said, "Pulse Candy has consistently built strong consumer connections by creating experiences that are innovative, culturally relevant and groundbreaking. Spider-Man is one of the world's most iconic entertainment franchises, with exceptional relevance among Gen Z while also enjoying immense cross-generational appeal. This collaboration reflects our continued focus on building Pulse Candy at the intersection of entertainment and popular culture. Through this campaign, we aim to deepen consumer engagement, strengthen brand affinity and create memorable experiences that celebrate the irresistible appeal of Pulse Candy." Speaking about the partnership, Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head, Sony Pictures Releasing International, India said, "Spider-Man has remained one of the world's most loved superheroes, captivating audiences across generations with his enduring appeal and inspiring stories. We're delighted to collaborate with Pulse Candy, one of India's most loved confectionery brands, on a campaign that creatively extends the excitement of Spider-Man: Brand New Day beyond the big screen. This collaboration offers fans a fun and engaging way to celebrate the film while creating memorable experiences through innovative consumer engagement."

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him--and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him--sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them. About Sony Pictures Entertainment Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics.

For additional information, visit www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html About DS Group The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a multi-business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O & M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India.

For additional information, visit www.dsgroup.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)