BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], May 20: Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has announced that 3,995 new Indian companies joined the chamber during Q1 2026, underlining the deepening economic and business ties between India and Dubai amid a complex global business environment. The total number of Indian companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce reached 84,088 by the end of March 2026, reinforcing India's position as the largest foreign business community in Dubai. The continued growth reflects the increasing confidence of Indian businesses in Dubai as a trusted hub for business continuity, international expansion, and long-term growth.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: "In an increasingly complex global economy, companies are placing greater value on markets that provide clarity, reliability, and the ability to keep enterprise moving. The continued growth of Indian businesses underlines the trust they place in Dubai as a platform for long-term success. The emirate provides the infrastructure, agility, and connectivity companies need to grow with confidence, even as global conditions continue to evolve." "The Dubai-India partnership is built on a history of strong cultural ties and shared ambition. Looking ahead, Dubai Chambers will continue working to strengthen this relationship, support Indian companies and investors, and ensure they remain fully equipped to expand through Dubai. For Indian businesses, Dubai's value is not only that it opens doors to opportunity. It keeps those doors open when it matters most."

Dr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group, stated: "For 39 years, the UAE has been the launchpad for our global ambitions. What I have come to deeply appreciate is the visionary leadership. Through every crisis and shift in the global landscape, the UAE government has stood shoulder to shoulder with the business community, offering continuity, security, clarity, and unwavering support. It is this partnership that has shaped my confidence and fuelled my hunger to grow. What we continue to witness on the ground is a nation moving forward with confidence, stability, and uninterrupted momentum. Families continue to live, thrive, and feel safe here, and the spirit of commerce remains undiminished. Peak occasions like Akshaya Tritiya saw jewellery businesses flourish - a testament to Dubai's ability to absorb uncertainty and convert it into opportunity.

The foundation of this dynamic nation is stability, security, world-class infrastructure, forward-looking regulation, and leadership that consistently anticipates the future. Our faith in this country and in the road ahead remains as firm and unwavering as ever." Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of Indian Business and Professional Council, said: "Dubai is a rare 'constant' in this ever changing, and often chaotic, world. This is the first cog in the symbolic economic wheel that macro-economic fundamental value investors like me look for. I have conviction in the forward-looking policies of Dubai, and the UAE, that is based on a bottom-up approach where the Government has its ear to the ground constantly. The process of ongoing dialogue is one of the major facets of the Dubai economic model that has resulted in a strengthening of my investment valuation by almost 15%. Dubai believes in holistic sustained success, and I believe in Dubai!"

Nilesh Ved, Chairman of AppCorp Holding and Owner of Apparel Group, commented: "For Indian businesses operating globally, stability and agility matter as much as opportunity and Dubai continues to lead on both fronts. The UAE leadership's forward-looking vision, strong banking ecosystem, business-friendly policies, and continued support for the private sector have created a highly trusted environment for growth and expansion." Ved added: "Dubai today is far more than a regional hub; it is one of the world's leading global cities, attracting investment, innovation, startups, and talent from across the world. The continued normal functioning of businesses, malls, and Emirates Airlines global operations during this period further demonstrates the resilience, efficiency, and confidence that define Dubai's operating environment. For Indian companies, it offers the connectivity, stability, and momentum needed to scale regionally and globally."

Dubai's business environment is supported by clear regulation, advanced infrastructure, transparent communication, and strong logistics capabilities that help businesses stay focused on growth. The AED 1 billion package of economic incentives announced by the Government of Dubai in March further helped ease financial pressures and enhance liquidity. In parallel, Dubai's logistics ecosystem has also supported the continued movement of goods through strong air cargo capabilities, alternative routes via Khorfakkan and Fujairah, and a temporary green corridor between Dubai and Oman. Additionally, Dubai International Chamber continues to support Indian companies through its offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, helping them establish and grow in Dubai.

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