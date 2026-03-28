NewsVoir Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 27: This Holi, Dulux brought alive the core promise of its flagship exterior paint brand Dulux Weathershield - "It's Colourful. It's Powerful" to life through a playful campaign. Building on its earlier campaigns showcasing performance in extreme climates such as the scorching +50°C heat of Jodhpur and the freezing -30°C temperatures of Spiti Valley, the brand created a festive 'Colourful and Powerful' Holi activation. As part of the "Colourful & Powerful Holi" campaign, Dulux Weathershield collaborated with Blinkit to surprise consumers in select cities. During the Holi period, some Blinkit orders included a complimentary gulal packed inside adorable miniature Dulux Weathershield paint buckets, a powerful reminder of both the brand's colour expertise and indulgence in festival of colours.

The collectible mini buckets quickly caught consumers' attention. While gulal injected the fun on-ground, Dulux Weathershield's Holi celebrations struck a chord with over 28 million people with unboxing videos and reels flooding the social media. User-generated reels, unboxing videos, influencer participation and meme pages also picked it up which further amplified the idea organically -- turning a powerful activation into a widely shared Holi moment. Dulux Weathershield also invited consumers to share their "Colourful & Powerful" Holi moments on Instagram with 30 participants set to win a free exterior home makeover. About JSW Dulux Limited JSW Dulux Limited (formerly Akzo Nobel India Ltd.), is a leading decorative paints and coatings company in India. It's portfolio of global brands, including Dulux, International and Sikkens, is trusted by millions of customers and families for more than seven decades. With an employee strength of around 1,300, the Company has five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, one RD & I center, regional offices and a strong pan-India distribution network.

In December 2025, JSW Paints, part of the US$ 23 billion JSW Group which is one of India's leading conglomerates, became the new promoter of the Company, bringing together strong local expertise with global quality and innovation to build the paint company of the future. Backed by the JSW Group's scale, execution capabilities and long-term commitment to building market-leading businesses, JSW Dulux Limited is focussed on accelerating growth and strengthening its competitive position while staying committed to realizing sustainable value creation for all its stakeholders. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)