Duradoor announces the launch of its advertising campaign with Delhi's IGI international airport

You would like to read
- NCL Industries standalone net profit rises 390.29% in the September 2020 quarter
- NCL Industries standalone net profit declines 71.05% in the March 2020 quarter
- NCL Industries standalone net profit rises 10.13% in the June 2020 quarter
- Board of NCL Industries approves setting up laminated cement particles board unit
- Digpu supercharging off-site SEO with its backlink services
New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/Digpu): Premium door manufacturer, Duradoor, announces advertising partnership with Delhi's T3 International Airport to promote the brand's offering to the global audiences that pass through the terminal, which is said to be able to handle over 40 million passengers per year.
Started in 2019, Duradoor, which is a part of the larger NCL Industries group based out of Hyderabad, manufacturers a premium range of doors which are made with bison panel to withstand moisture, chemicals, termites and other common elements that affect the overall life of a door. The brand offers a wide range of different premium options from their Signature series and Natura series to their Soft Touch Series.
Duradoor is one of the first brands to capitalize on the resumption of domestic and international air travel with an advertising campaign targeting the premium traveler segment. With Domestic and International travel slowly resuming, Duradoor has embarked on a unique advertising campaign in partnership with Delhi's IGI airport T3 which will showcase and promote a variety of Duradoor products and digital advertisements across the terminal.
The Duradoor products will be showcased throughout the terminal so that travelers can have the opportunity to touch, feel and experience the product like never before. This product showcase will be supported by digital ads played across 60 plus screens throughout the terminal.
Speaking on the association, K Ravi, Managing Director, NCL Industries Limited said, "We are happy to partner with IGI Airport's Terminal 3 for this opportunity. This campaign signifies our intent on showcasing the quality of our products to consumers. The brand offers multiple choices and is a one-stop solution, suitable for residential and commercial buildings. We hope to give consumers a chance to touch and feel the product for the first time giving them a truly one-of-a-kind experience."
Throughout the duration of the partnership, Duradoor will display a variety of products from their signature series of doors.
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor