Duradoor announces the launch of its advertising campaign with Delhi's IGI international airport

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/Digpu): Premium door manufacturer, Duradoor, announces advertising partnership with Delhi's T3 International Airport to promote the brand's offering to the global audiences that pass through the terminal, which is said to be able to handle over 40 million passengers per year.

Started in 2019, Duradoor, which is a part of the larger NCL Industries group based out of Hyderabad, manufacturers a premium range of doors which are made with bison panel to withstand moisture, chemicals, termites and other common elements that affect the overall life of a door. The brand offers a wide range of different premium options from their Signature series and Natura series to their Soft Touch Series.

Duradoor is one of the first brands to capitalize on the resumption of domestic and international air travel with an advertising campaign targeting the premium traveler segment. With Domestic and International travel slowly resuming, Duradoor has embarked on a unique advertising campaign in partnership with Delhi's IGI airport T3 which will showcase and promote a variety of Duradoor products and digital advertisements across the terminal.

The Duradoor products will be showcased throughout the terminal so that travelers can have the opportunity to touch, feel and experience the product like never before. This product showcase will be supported by digital ads played across 60 plus screens throughout the terminal.

Speaking on the association, K Ravi, Managing Director, NCL Industries Limited said, "We are happy to partner with IGI Airport's Terminal 3 for this opportunity. This campaign signifies our intent on showcasing the quality of our products to consumers. The brand offers multiple choices and is a one-stop solution, suitable for residential and commercial buildings. We hope to give consumers a chance to touch and feel the product for the first time giving them a truly one-of-a-kind experience."

Throughout the duration of the partnership, Duradoor will display a variety of products from their signature series of doors.

