DURASHINE by Tata BlueScope Steel launches All-new Pan India campaign for its innovative, aesthetically superior roofing products and solutions

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tata BlueScope Steel, in its continuing effort to bring to life the brand promise of 'colouring lives in steel' launched a new campaign for its flagship retail brand DURASHINE® under the aegis of "VIP Waali Feeling" with a Pan-India presence across mediums including television, print, OTT and digital platforms.

The protagonist in the campaign film (TVC) aims to further build the brand's appeal with those who aspire to upgrade their lifestyle. The campaign aims to connect with millennials, a growing customer base that takes pride in owning a home built with best-in-class roofing solutions, reflecting their motivation for a better life rising above the ordinary. DURASHINE® roofing solutions not only promise better performance, superior aesthetics but also provide multiple options to choose from for a discerning customer.

Anoop Kumar Trivedi, MD - Tata BlueScope Steel said, "This campaign is a tribute to the years of research invested in capturing customer insights, enabling better roofing solutions, ever since we launched our first product in 2008. So far, the journey has been an exciting one, where we have grown in volumes and network, offering our customers the most advanced roofing products and solutions that are sustainable and performance-oriented."

With over 5000 touchpoints across the nation, you will find DURASHINE® in almost all progressive applications - residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial segments. An award-winning brand, it has been conferred with Asia's most trusted and promising brand title multiple times in a row.

CR Kulkarni, VP Solutions Business shared his view, "This campaign offers customer delight by creating an aspirational value attached to the brand. People are quality conscious while building their homes. And it is more relevant now in times of unprecedented calamities where structural stability, sustainability, maintenance, and pleasant interiors play an important role. DURASHINE® is a perfect choice infused with all these qualities. It provides freedom of choice through vibrant colours, multiple profiles and complementing accessories. Ultimately home is where your heart is, and this campaign aims at creating a moment of pride one associates by owning their dream home!"

Tata BlueScope Steel is an equal joint venture between Tata Steel and BlueScope Steel in the field of coated steel, steel building solutions and related building products. The Company operates in the Asia Pacific region. Tata BlueScope Steel maintains high standards in Safety, Health and Environment and has been certified by Underwriters Laboratory Inc. for ISO 9001: 2008 as well as by M/s. UL MSS India for the ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications. Tata BlueScope Steel's core values are Safety, Trust, Human Dignity and Excellence. The company consistently works towards "Creating Your New World in Steel!"

