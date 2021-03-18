Durex-led 'The Birds and Bees Talk' organises bike rally in Imphal to show solidarity towards health and life skills for adolescents

Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reckitt Benckiser, the global leader in consumer healthcare with ADRA India today organized a purpose-led bike rally in Imphal, Manipur under the Durex led Birds and Bees Talk program.

The rally aims to showcase the support for the importance of informed decision making, consent and life skills for adolescents. A group of 55 riders will be covering 110 km from Imphal East to Bishnupur, Imphal West in support of Durex led The Birds and Bees Talk program which has developed an innovative, engaging curriculum designed to address the information gap around Young people's Reproductive and Sexual Health and Rights and provide them with a comprehensive life skills curriculum that addresses Power, Protection and Pleasure.

The ride was flagged off by the Minister of Water Resources, Youth Affairs & Sports - Letpao Haokip, the Deputy Secretary, R & DM - Shivadas Sharma, the Director External Affairs and Partnerships, RB Health AMESA - Ravi Bhatnagar and Programme Director ADRA, Rajan Pydimalla.

The other dignitaries present at the event were, SDO Imphal West- Pooja Elangbam, Director, Youth Affairs and Sports - Phulen Meitei and Director, Social welfare - Ng. Uttam. The program started with a lot of fan-fare and all the respected dignitaries applauded RB and ADRA India for the concerted efforts towards the health and wellbeing of the adolescents in the state.

Speaking on the special occasion Ravi Bhatnagar, Director External Affairs and Partnerships- RB Health AMESA said, "Durex has been an industry leader in educating masses and spreading awareness about wellbeing. Adolescence is a crucial age to develop an understanding of one's health and the criticality of life skills.

With The Birds and Bees Talk program we have developed engaging ways to empower adolescents with essential life skills, knowledge, attitude, and values. We aim to promote healthy behaviours so that the adolescents in Imphal and neighbouring states grow into responsible, healthy adults. We will continue in our efforts to conduct more such activities in the region. And I am grateful to the state government and its authorities for joining hands for the cause."

Rajan Pydimalla, Programme Director, ADRA said, "ADRA helps people in need, especially those most vulnerable such as women, children, and minority communities.

With support from Reckitt Benckiser (RB), ADRA is implementing 'The Birds and the Bees Talk' for 10-19-year-old adolescents in the Northeast. I am thankful to RB for supporting a much-needed initiative and involvement of youth through bike ride which is definitely going to enhance the outreach and outcome of the Birds and Bees Talk campaign. Improved Knowledge and awareness about sexual health, sexual risk behaviour and gender is the call of the moment."

Bikramjit Maisnam Singh, Founding Member and Chief of Royal Motors Group, said "Today RB has given us an important cause to ride for the positive improvement in self-confidence, self-awareness and social skills Behavioural outcomes. I would urge all my young friends to follow the message of The Birds and Bees Talk."

The northeast region has a high adult HIV prevalence in states of northeast region like Mizoram (2.04 per cent), Manipur (1.43 per cent), Nagaland (1.15 per cent), etc., much higher than the average national prevalence (0.22 per cent) in India. In Manipur, the 15-39-year age group, the most productive age group has maximum deaths due to HIV. The regions' population is also vulnerable in the context of HIV infection particularly for Injecting Drug Users.

