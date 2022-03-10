During uncertainty and volatility in the market, R K Mohapatra's books help the investors

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/PNN): During the uncertainty and volatility in the market, RK Mohapatra's books help investors (irrespective of age) construct a good and balanced investment portfolio, provide self-help techniques and tips for wealth creation in the long run, and enable them to achieve their financial goals in life.
Literary Stalwart Mohapatra published books including "Retirement Planning: A simple guide for Individuals," "Investment Risk & Growth: A Guide for Investors about Investment Vehicles," "Sahi Nivesh Se Ameer Banen(Hindi Edition)" and "Mutual Funds: A Powerful Investment Avenue for Individuals." Mohapatra's 5th book, "Relationship: A motley of love, trust, and emotions," is ready for publishing.
Mohapatra's book, "(https://www.pressreader.com/india/the-free-press-journal/20201006/282729114356843) Investment Risk and Growth: A Guide for Investors About Investment Vehicles" won the prestigious book award for the 2020 Reader's Favourite - Gold Medal, and "Mutual funds: A powerful investment Avenue for Individuals" won the Literary Titan Gold Book Award 2020.
RK Mohapatra's honest and striking portrayals of the corporate world earned him numerous national and international awards, including two prestigious international awards -Exemplary leader award 2019 and Asian Leadership - Hall of Fame award 2021 for his excellent and enormous contributions to IRCON and exceptional calibre to the world of Finance.
RK Mohapatra (1963) is General Manager, Finance, in IRCON, and an "Eminent Author" Awardee; he has 28 years of rich experience in Finance and Account in India and abroad and is known for his literary work on various investment avenues: equity, mutual funds, debt funds, bonds, Gold & Gold ETF, and cash & wealth management, portfolio analysis, financial planning, and retirement planning.
