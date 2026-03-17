Subahoo Chordia, CEO, Amit Agarwal, CEO and Harish Agarwal, President & COO, EAAA Alternatives win Best Infrastructure Fund - Overall Performance Award 2026 at the IVCA Awards

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: EAAA India Alternatives Limited was awarded the 'Best Infrastructure Fund - Overall Performance 2026' for its Infrastructure Yield Strategy at the IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards 2026. EAAA India Alternatives Limited (formerly known as Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited) is one of the leading, multi-strategy alternatives asset management platforms in India, in terms of assets under management (Source: CARE Report). With more than 15 years of experience of managing both institutional and private patient capital, EAAA Alternatives focuses on providing income and yield solutions to a diverse base of global and domestic clients. The IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards 2026 were presented at the 15th edition of the IVCA Conclave, organised by India's apex body for the alternate capital sector, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA). The awards recognise firms that have demonstrated exceptional results in performance, fundraising, exits, impact investing, and sector-specific strategies across the alternative capital ecosystem.

EAAA Alternatives first launched its Infrastructure Yield Strategy in 2018 while the second series of Infrastructure Yield raised more than INR 8000 crore in 2024. Infrastructure Yield strategy focuses on investing in quality operating infrastructure assets with strong counterparties, long residual life, and high EBITDA margins, with the ability to generate stable, predictable yields alongside potential for long-term capital appreciation for investors. The sub-vertical involves the aggregation of assets, improving their performance, and exiting the portfolio to achieve higher valuations through InvITs or sale to strategic investors. With a consistent track record and institutional depth, EAAA's fee-paying AUM of INR41,920 crore is distributed between Real Assets (52%) and Private Credit (46%).

About EAAA Alternatives EAAA Alternatives is one of the leading, multi-strategy asset management alternatives platforms in India, in terms of assets under management (Source: CARE Report) with more than 15 years of experience of managing long term patient capital. With an AUM of INR 68,175 crore the platform focuses on providing income and yield solutions to its diverse global and domestic investor base through its key business verticals including Real Assets and Private Credit. Since FY21, EAAA Alternatives has cumulatively raised over INR 46,000 crore, deployed approximately INR 36,000 crore, and achieved realisations of nearly INR 38,000 crore, demonstrating its ability to effectively deploy and recycle capital across alternative investment strategies.

The firm currently serves around 5,500 unique clients globally and in India, including over 1,000 repeat clients, with ~55% of its AUM coming from clients in India. EAAA Alternatives has offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, GIFT City and Singapore and on ground coverage through partners and relationship managers covering North America, Europe, Middle East, Japan, Australia and South Korea. All figures as of December 31, 2025 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)