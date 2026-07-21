NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 21: Keep your VinFast EV performing at its best for years to come with five simple habits, backed by VinFast engineers and grounded in the science of battery care. VinFast engineers design their electric vehicles to be Indians' ultimate companion on the road--robust, smart, and built to handle the daily life with ease. One of the questions VinFast engineers hear most often is: "How do I make sure my vehicle's battery stays strong and healthy for years to come?" The wonderful news is that modern EV batteries are incredibly smart. They have their own "brain" (the Battery Management System) that constantly works behind the scenes to protect themselves. You do not need to be a tech expert, stare at voltage screens, or stress over tiny details to keep your battery happy.

Whether you are cruising in a VinFast VF 6, VF 7, MPV 7, or Limo Green, here are five simple, stress-free habits recommended by VinFast engineers to help keep your drive feeling like day one. 1. Enjoy a Smooth, Steady Ride Think of your battery like a runner. A steady, comfortable jog is much easier on the heart than constant, sudden sprints. What to do: Practice smooth and progressive acceleration in your daily commute. Your VinFast EV will always have power when you need it, but gentle inputs during everyday driving are one of the simplest ways to support long-term battery health.

Why it helps: While VinFast EVs offers thrilling acceleration, practicing smooth and progressive acceleration in your daily commute keeps your battery's "heart rate" stable and cool. The bonus: It makes your drive incredibly comfortable for your passengers and naturally squeezes more miles out of every single charge! 2. Choose the Right Pace for Your Daily Charge Just like how a slow, relaxing meal is better for digestion than rushing through a heavy feast, your battery loves a steady flow of energy. What to do: Reserve Super Fast Chargers (SFCs of 120 kW and above) for road trips and time-sensitive top-ups. For everyday charging, VinFast engineers recommend using standard DC chargers, such as a 60-kW charger whenever available, to provide an excellent balance between charging speed and battery care.

Why it helps: Higher charging speeds generate more heat inside lithium-ion batteries. Managing this heat is one of the key factors in preserving battery State of Health (SOH) over the long term. Therefore, it's recommended to use standard chargers for routine charging to keep the temperature low and keep the battery cells in peak condition. Think of it like a gentle spa treatment for your battery. 3. Keep It Cool (Seek the Shade) On a very hot summer afternoon, we naturally look for shade to cool down. Your VinFast battery feels the exact same way! What to do: Whenever possible, park your car in covered spaces, basements, or shaded areas.

Why it helps: Again, prolonged, intense heat is the enemy of any battery. VinFast engineers recommend keeping battery temperatures below 40°C whenever possible. Elevated temperatures accelerate the electrochemical ageing process in lithium-ion cells, even when the vehicle isn't being driven. No stress: If you have to park in the sun occasionally, don't worry! Your car is built to handle it. But over the lifespan of your vehicle, choosing the shade whenever you can is a small habit that makes a big, beautiful difference. 4. Find Your Daily "Sweet Spot" (20% - 80%) Batteries are happiest when they sit comfortably in the middle.

What to do: For everyday driving and city commutes, aim to keep your battery level between 20% and 80%, the so-called "sweet spot." But if you're preparing for a longer journey, go ahead and charge it to 100%. That's exactly what it's designed for. Just try to hit the road shortly after reaching 100%, rather than letting the car sit fully charged for extended periods. Why it helps: Lithium-ion batteries experience greater electrochemical stress when they remain at very high or very low charge levels for long periods. Operating within the 20% to 80% window for daily use helps minimise this stress and supports slower battery degradation over time.

5. Going on Vacation? Leave a Little "Juice" If you are planning to travel or leave your VinFast parked in the garage for a few weeks, your battery needs a stable resting state. What to do: Before leaving your vehicle in storage, make sure the battery has at least 30% charge. Why it helps: Storing a battery at very low State of Charge (SoC) for prolonged periods can affect cell chemistry and battery readiness. Maintaining a moderate charge level provides a stable buffer for the battery and helps ensure that all the smart, silent safety systems inside the car have enough energy to stay alert, so your car is perfectly ready to greet you when you return.

The Big Picture: Just Enjoy the Drive! Battery wear is a very slow, gradual process that happens over many years. In a recent analysis of nearly 10,000 EV battery health tests, many popular EVs retained 95% or more of their original battery capacity after 100,000 km of driving. So, think of the above 5 habits not as strict rules, but as simple, loving ways to care for your vehicle. Want to chat more about your vehicle? We are bringing Care & Share to the VinFast App in August 2026! It is a friendly, dedicated space where you can ask questions and get direct, stress-free advice from VinFast engineers.

Until then, enjoy the quiet, powerful, and clean ride of your VinFast EV! About VinFast VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Learn more at: vinfastauto.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)