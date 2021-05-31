Ebro India donates oxygen generating plant at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Haryana

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reinforcing their commitment towards supporting local communities, Ebro India, the Indian arm of Ebro Foods International Group, is funding and taking an active role in the establishment of an oxygen generating plant at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College & Hospital (KCGMC) in Karnal, Haryana.

Facilitated by the Ebro Foundation, this initiative towards COVID-19 relief is yet another testament to Ebro India's ethos to nurture and support the community in which it operates.

Home to Ebro India's manufacturing unit in India - Karnal is one of the oldest districts of the state. KCGMC is one of the biggest hospitals in the region, with a capacity of close to 280 oxygen beds. The new oxygen plant will be able to support 107 beds, thereby significantly augmenting the medical infrastructure requirements in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. The Plant will be a permanent feature of the Hospitals infrastructure, therefore providing vital support for years to come.

Commenting on the initiative, Peter Walker, MD, Ebro India said, "The Oxygen Plant is being funded by the Ebro Foundation, a Global Charitable NGO which has reached out to provide support to the locally community in which Ebro India operates. Ebro Group is a global family and we feel the impact of the devastation caused by the loss of human life for our employees, associates and the community at large. We have always been at the forefront to empower and support the community especially in an area which many of our employees live. The establishment of the oxygen plant will not only safeguard the lives of the people at this crucial time but will also continue to serve and support the community once the pandemic is behind us."

Ebro India has been actively supporting communities through meaningful initiatives in collaboration with Ebro Foundation. The Foundation is the driving force behind the actions carried out by the Ebro Foods Group within the framework of its commitment to the well-being and progress of society and the creation of value among the communities in which it operates. The Foundation majorly focuses on four main areas - Nutrition and Health, Equality, Sustainability and Environment, and Social Work. Additionally, the Foundation pays special attention to the issues that arise and affect the social environment of the geographical areas in which the Ebro Group operates, such as India.

Elaborating upon the efforts of the Ebro Foundation, Blanca Hernandez, President, Ebro Foundation, said, "We felt the need to stay close to our team in Ebro India and help in this terrible health crisis, help people have access to oxygen, shelter them and ultimately help save lives. Also, to send the message that, from the entire international community, we are very aware of you."

Over the past few years, Ebro India has significantly contributed towards the development and enhancement of the communities in India. The last year 2020 during the COVID-19 Ebro donated dry ration to more than 25000 people under Hands for Humanity Campaign. They have been helping ITI students in completing their education in the industrial training institute, providing financial assistance to orphans of MDD Bal Bhawan and differently-abled people of TAPAN Rehabilitation society.

Ebro India also recognizes top 20 girl students from the schools of Haryana and honors them with monetary awards and certificates under Kalpana Chawla Award every year. Along with this, it has also successfully constructed toilets, cow sheds and cleaned ponds in its efforts to safeguard the environment.

Through the EKTA (Ebro Kissan Training and Awareness) program, it is helping spread awareness amongst farmers about the importance of judicious use of pesticides to safeguard human health. This campaign was recognized as one of the impactful initiatives with the Seres Award 2017.

Ebro India is the Indian branch of Ebro Foods International Group, the global leaders in rice production and second worldwide in the fresh and dry pasta sectors present in all 5 continents. The Group continues to have an ambitious growth plan and has recently acquired Tilda Basmati, a leading Brand in the UK and present in 50 countries, to further strengthen our leadership in the branded rice category.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)