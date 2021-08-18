Echo Fuels dedicates 6 Mobile Petrol Pumps to Fuel the Northeastern towns of India

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Indian Fuel startup Echo Fuels along with BPCL has dedicated six Mobile Petrol Pumps to add to the industrial growth of Northeast India.

The event was flagged off by Subhankar Sen CGM (RI & Brand) and Debashis Naik, Head Retail (East), BPCL. The grand launch was witnessed by more than 2000 people, virtually. The DDD services will be provided by Guwahati based - Echo Fuels, founded by Amit Jain and Vaibhav Jain. Echo Fuels have already tied up with IOCL for diesel delivery services and are bringing a revolution in the fuel industry.

Echo Fuels has tied up with Repos Energy to manufacture their mobile petrol pumps. These six Mobile Petrol Pumps will bring about a change in the development of the Northeast states, as they will provide the ease of last-mile fuel delivery for different industries.

The door-to-door diesel delivery model will be operated by Rowta-based Nandini Energy, Itanagar-based Itanagar Energy Station, Boko-based Bogai Energy Stations, Dibrugarh-based NES Duliajan, Meghalaya-based NES Jorabat, and Manipur-based Energy Station Jiribam.

Echo Fuels is founded by Jain brothers - Amit Jain, Ankit Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Sarthak Jain. The directors of the startup are Shripal Jain and Bhagchand Jain. The idea of the startup is to reduce the long queues and continuous travel to retail outlets.

"We at Echo Fuels will be providing Doorstep Diesel Delivery across the Northeast. We would like to dedicate these six Mobile Petrol Pumps to the Nation on the 75th Independence Day for Fuelling India's Growth. We promise fuel wherever and whenever anyone needs it," said Vaibhav Jain, Co-founder, Echo Fuels.

Doorstep diesel delivery is approved by the government and is a new-age concept of effective distribution of diesel. It allows fuel startups to maintain quality and create availability of fuel for the consumers. It will hugely benefit the agricultural sector, hospitals, housing societies, heavy machinery facilities, mobile towers, and much more.

"With our core belief in synergy, we will create, sustain and excel an energy-efficient distribution infrastructure that will revolutionize the way fuel is procured in the country. We intend to take this service to every district in India. We at Echo Fuels, whenever you send your fuel needs, we get back to you," said Amit Jain, Co-founder, Echo Fuels.

"This is a moment of pride for Repos Energy & Echo Fuels. These Mobile Petrol Pumps will help in the last-mile fuel delivery and service in the growth of various industries in the Northeast states. With effective fuel distribution, this is also our step towards reducing carbon emission and global warming," said Chetan Walunj, Co-founder, Repos Energy.

Earlier, the bulk consumers of diesel had to procure it from retail outlets in barrels which used to cause a lot of spillages and dead mileage in energy procurement. Efficient energy distribution infrastructure was lacking. Door-step diesel delivery will solve many such problems and will provide diesel to bulk consumers in the most legal and facet manner.

