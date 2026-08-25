PNN New Delhi [India], August 25: In a major milestone for India's emerging mobility and road safety startup ecosystem, Sampat Saraswat Bamanwali, Founder & CEO of Eco Bharat, has been selected to join the prestigious high-level Indian Business Delegation to Japan led by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Shri Piyush Goyal. The official delegation is scheduled from August 22 to August 29, 2026, covering key industrial and technological hubs including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya. Global Recognition & Proven Innovation The selection comes on the heels of Eco Bharat's stellar performance at the globally acclaimed Seaside Startup Summit 2026 in Armenia, where the venture secured a spot in the World's Top 10 Innovative Startups (finishing 7th globally). Building on this global momentum, Eco Bharat now joins India's top industry leaders to engage directly with Japan's visionary corporate and technology ecosystems.

High-Impact Agenda: Global MNCs, Roundtables & B2B Summits During the intensive week-long mission, Sampat Saraswat Bamanwali will represent the innovative tech-safety sector across several bilateral forums organized in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and prominent industry apex bodies: * Bilateral Industry Roundtables: Engaging with premier Japanese business federations including Keidanren, JETRO, JCCI, and the Fintech Association of Japan. * Visits to Global Tech Giants & Innovation Hubs: Structured interactions and site tours across world leaders such as Hitachi Origin Park, Panasonic, Daikin Technology & Innovation Center, Omron Corp, Horiba, and Kashiwa-no-ha Smart City. * Startup & Advanced Technology Forums: Participating in dedicated Sectoral Roundtables on Startups, AI, Semiconductors, and Next-Gen Mobility in Tokyo and Kyoto, as well as the India-Japan Investors Roadshow in Osaka.

Driving India's Smart Mobility Vision Speaking on this milestone, Sampat Saraswat Bamanwali stated: "It is an immense honor to be part of the official business delegation accompanying Hon'ble Minister Shri Piyush Goyal to Japan. Japan represents the pinnacle of technology, discipline, and advanced urban systems. Following our global milestone in Armenia, this mission opens strategic pathways for Eco Bharat to collaborate with leading Japanese multinationals in the fields of smart mobility, IoT-driven road safety, and digital transit management. We look forward to exploring impactful synergies that align with India's growth story." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)