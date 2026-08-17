VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 17: Eco Gadgets Eservices Pvt. Ltd., a consumer-to-retailer platform enabling customers to sell their old electronics, today announced it has raised seed funding from Amity Technology Incubator, the startup incubation arm of Amity Group. The funding amount is undisclosed.

Launched in August 2025, Eco Gadgets is building infrastructure to make selling used electronics simple, transparent, and trustworthy for consumers. The platform connects consumers looking to sell old devices directly with verified retailers, ensuring fair pricing, data security, and responsible recycling.

Commenting on receiving the seed funding, Ankit Saraf, Founder & CEO, Eco Gadgets, said:

"Getting seed funding from a large technology group like Amity Technology Incubator within few months of starting up is a strong validation of the problem we're solving. India's used electronics market is massive but highly unorganised. At Eco Gadgets, we're creating the rails for consumers to sell their old devices with confidence. This funding helps us accelerate our mission to keep e-waste out of landfills and extend the life of electronics."