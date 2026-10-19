PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: ECOVACS Robotics today announced the launch of its flagship DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone robot vacuum and the WINBOT mini 2 window-cleaning robot, built to take floor and window cleaning off your list during the festive season. Diwali is when homes fill with family and friends. Between the sweets, rangoli, late-night gatherings and constant footfall, floors and windows take a beating, and cleaning up should not take away from the celebration. ECOVACS lets hosts stay present while their home looks after itself. DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone: Host the Party, Skip the Clean-Up - Stubborn festive stains, gone. Sticky sweets, spilled chai and dried-on cooking splatters are pre-softened by FocusJet Stain Pre-dissolving Technology, then lifted by a continuously freshwater-rinsed OZMO ROLLER 3.0, leaving floors streak-free.

- Spotless to the edges. TruEdge 3.0 cleans right along walls, cabinets and corners where crumbs gather, while BLAST suction clears dust, debris and hair, and ZeroTangle 4.0 prevents brush tangles. - Hands-free, always ready. The OmniCyclone station takes care of the robot too. PureCyclone 2.0 Auto-empty Technology clears dust automatically with no replacement bags to buy, and automated station maintenance keeps your robot vacuum clean and ready for action, with minimal upkeep from you. - Power through the busiest days. PowerBoost Charging Plus restores 13% battery in just 3 minutes, supporting uninterrupted cleaning across spaces of over 1,000 m² in adaptive charging mode.

"Festive seasons such as Diwali are when homes are at their fullest and floors work the hardest. With the DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone, we want families to enjoy every moment with their guests while their home stays effortlessly clean," said Chua Han Xiong, ECOVACS Robotics' Head of Sales, South-east Asia and South Asia. WINBOT mini 2: The Diwali Gift That Keeps Giving Looking for something more thoughtful than sweets and dry fruits? The WINBOT mini 2 is an affordable, practical gift that makes everyday home care easier long after the festival ends. - Sparkling windows, no climbing. No stools, no stretching, no streaks, so windows are ready for festive lights and family photos. Ultrasonic Atomization Spray softens built-up stains for a thorough clean.

- Made for tricky spaces. Its ultra-slim 55mm body fits narrow windows, and upgraded four-corner brushes clean as close as 1mm from the frame. - Smart and safe. WIN-SLAM 4.0 plans an efficient cleaning path, while 8,000Pa suction and a Ten-Tier Safety System keep operation secure. - More than windows. It also cleans full-length mirrors, glass dividers and tiled bathroom walls, so one gift works across the whole home. Set Up in Minutes, Supported Across India ECOVACS offers free installation and demonstration after purchase, so customers never have to worry about setting up, backed by a service network spanning 200+ cities across India. Make This Diwali Effortless

The DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone and WINBOT mini 2 are available now at the ECOVACS official website, Amazon India and authorised retailers. About ECOVACS ROBOTICS: Founded in 2006, ECOVACS ROBOTICS is a global leader in home service robotics with a diverse portfolio of products encompassing robotic vacuum cleaners and robotic window cleaners. With its expansion into robotic lawn mowers, commercial cleaning robots, robotic pool cleaners and robotic pet companion, ECOVACS solidified its position as a multi-category leader in home service robotics. Guided by the mission "Robotics for All," ECOVACS continues to advance technology and enhance the user experience to make life smarter and more stylish for consumers worldwide. With sales subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan, and Singapore, ECOVACS products reach nearly 180 major markets and serve over 38 million households globally.

A testament to this market leadership, ECOVACS ROBOTICS has ranked first in China's robotic vacuum cleaner market by share for ten consecutive years (2015-2024), and in India for four (2023-2026). (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)