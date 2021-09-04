Eduauraa to felicitate Teachers with recognition and prizes this Teacher's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI/PNN): Catering to students from standard 6 to 10, Eduauraa has a library of interactive learning content videos, E-books, mind maps and past papers. This content is available in both Hindi and English. Thus, language is no barrier for those who are keen on learning. Eduauraa has started a Teacher Excellence Awards to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and recognize their commitment to educating their children through these difficult times of Covid 19.

Eduauraa believes in the value of reaching out to these excellent teachers and awarding them for all the work they do for us. We firmly uphold the value that our teachers have almost been like the leaders of our educational journey, holding that torch of enlightenment along with them.

The Teacher's excellence award is here to encourage teachers across India to continue their journeys in educating the youth. Have a chance to win certification and assured gifts worth Rs 2000. The top teachers will even get the opportunity to win a Macbook Pro.

Eduauraa is a premium digital learning platform created with a vision to utilize world-class technology and make quality education available in every corner of India at an affordable price. Eduauraa was created with a vision to democratize education by using the best technology, making premier quality education reach every corner of India at an affordable price.

Eduauraa wants to be a transformer in the Indian education landscape. A transformer is an entity that can make a change in any situation for a larger purpose by evolving and transforming its present form or nature that is larger than life & unimaginable.

Akanksha Chaturvedi, 24, is a dynamic young entrepreneur who is set to revolutionise education in India. After completing her undergraduate from University College London, Akanksha got her master's from Columbia. She moved to India & identified the gap in the Indian education system. She found that the sector was not democratised. Through her EdTech platform Eduauraa, Akanksha is determined to touch the hearts of millions by providing quality education through affordable pricing. Her determination to help every student in India get educated without price being a barrier has made Eduauraa a roaring success.

