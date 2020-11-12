Educate Girls among the world's 100 most inspiring innovations in K12 education

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Educate Girls, a non-profit organisation working on bringing gender equality through girls' education in the remotest villages in India, have announced their selection as one of the most inspiring innovations in HundrED 2021 Global Collection.

Educate Girls was chosen due to its unique approach and its potential to create a sustainable impact in education. The announcement was made as part of the first completely virtual online HundrED Innovation Summit.

Internationally renowned education non-profit HundrED's annual Global Collection highlights 100 of the most impactful innovations in K12 education from around the world.

"Spreading innovations across borders can be a game changer for education, worldwide. We will continue to encourage as many stakeholders as possible including schools, educators, administrators, students and organizations to get involved so that we can work towards a positive future," said Saku Tuominen, Chairman & Creative Director of HundrED.

Educate Girls' innovation to empower over a million girls to go back to school was reviewed by 150 Academy Members consisting of academics, educators, innovators, funders and leaders from over 50 countries.

"This innovation has demonstrated a very high degree of impact and scalability that matches really well with the audacious goals they have set," marked a HundrED Academy Member, while selecting the innovation.

"This organisation clearly aligns with the mission to ensure that all children get a quality education despite their circumstances. It is responding to a cultural need and trying to break down stigma around the value of girls being educated," another HundrED Academy Member added.

With this announcement of the 2021 Global Collection, HundrED aims to inspire a movement by helping pedagogically sound, ambitious innovations spread and adapt to multiple contexts across the world.

"Girls' education is the best investment a country can make. I'm thankful to HundrED for recognising the urgency of this cause, especially in the midst of this global disruption of education. Using advanced analytics and community mobilization to identify, enroll and retain girls in schools from the most marginalized communities in rural India, we aim to empower over a million girls to access quality education over the next four years," said Safeena Husain, Founder of #EducateGirls.

Through technological intervention, the Educate Girls has identified 5 per cent of those villages which hold 40 per cent of India's out-of-school girls. With a focused approach to identify these girls, enroll and retain them, while ensuring continued learning through its remedial curriculum, Educate Girls has improved learning outcomes for over 1.3 million children since its inception in 2007.

The organisation is well-known for pioneering world's first Development Impact Bond in education and as the first Asian non-profit to become an Audacious Project.

