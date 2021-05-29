'Ek Saath-India Rises Again' online musical concert for fundraising for COVID relief and rehab on June 5

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): India has suffered a devastating second wave of the Covid pandemic. Amidst all the gloom and doom, civil society rose admirably to the occasion.
Thousands of volunteers from across the globe joined hands with volunteers in India, to help and support the needy. Our medical fraternity, the law-and-order authorities, media, civic workers, crematorium staff and so many others have worked day and night, without care for their personal well-being for the sake of the suffering.
The efforts have borne results and the peak seems to be waning. The need of the hour now is to massively step-up long-term aid for those in distress. Amongst the most affected are orphans, widows, people with disabilities, the indigenous population, refugees, migrants, minorities and artists among others.
It is in this context, that the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD), the I Am Buddha Foundation and the Anupam Kher Foundation, are organising this global, online Bollywood concert featuring over 30 leading Indian and global musical artists and film stars who have committed pro-bono to perform at the event.
The concert is supported by leading non-profits organisations such as Sewa International Foundation, Kashyap Seva Foundation, the US India Pragati Foundation and the Federation of Indian Physician Associations.
The show will be hosted by famous actor Pallavi Joshi.
The event is being directed by noted film director Vivek Agnihotri.
Famous global actor Anupam Kher is closely involved in organising the concert and will also perform at the event.
The event will be live on Saturday, June 5 on various social media pages as we remember the loved ones we lost, those who have served humanity bravely as front-line warriors, those who have shown exemplary sharing and caring and those who have given hope when all was seemingly lost.
Ek Saath-for India, for hope and a bright future for all.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
