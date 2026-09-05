PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: India's jewellery market is witnessing a major transformation, led by a brand that understands the modern woman's lifestyle from the inside out. Ekatra Jewels, founded by Pavitra Gandhi, backed by the diamond heritage of the HVK Group, and steered alongside powerhouse creative co-founders Ektaa Kapoor and Sussanne Khan with an influential circle of partners, is redefining what it means to own and wear jewellery today. While traditional retail has long operated on the assumption that expensive ornaments must remain locked inside bank vaults, Ekatra Jewels was created to dismantle this age-old compromise. Championing lightweight, wearable, and demi-fine everyday designs crafted with lab-grown diamonds and modern gold engineering, the brand insists that luxury is meant to be lived in. To turn that ethos into complete reality, Ekatra Jewels has taken a decisive step: embedding seamless, specialized jewellery insurance directly into the purchase experience through a strategic partnership with Olocker.

A Women-Led Revolution: Designing for Everyday Freedom Built as a modern, women-led collective, Ekatra Jewels fundamental premise is that jewellery should move effortlessly through daily life-from boardrooms and social events to international travel. However, the modern consumer often faces a persistent dilemma: the hesitation to wear statement pieces outside out of fear of theft, snatching, or transit loss. Because Ekatra Jewels leadership consists of women who navigate this reality firsthand, founder Pavitra Gandhi and the leadership team refused to leave safety as an unresolved friction point. By integrating Olocker's end-to-end jewellery insurance directly at the point of sale, Ekatra Jewels eliminates the anxiety of wearing jewellery. Clients no longer have to deal with complex third-party paperwork; every piece is safeguarded against robbery, burglary, travel loss, and accidental damage the moment it leaves the boutique.

"We are extremely proud to partner with the esteemed brand Ekatra Jewels and such inspiring women celebrities who aren't just focused on selling jewellery, but are equally focused on making sure that fear doesn't stop women from wearing their jewellery." - Milind Shethia, CMO, Olocker The Powerhouse Circle Setting a New Benchmark The momentum behind Ekatra Jewels is driven by an exceptional leadership and partner collective: - Pavitra Gandhi: Founder who envisioned a transparent, tech-forward, and modern jewellery house built specifically for the real-life needs of contemporary women. - Ektaa Kapoor: Co-Founder and media pioneer who champions consumer-first brands built for self-expression and modern lifestyles.

- Sussanne Khan: Co-Founder & Creative Director whose aesthetic leadership ensures Ekatra Jewels lightweight, statement collections remain wearable, contemporary, and versatile. - Vasuki Punj: Key partner lending strategic depth to the brand's vision and growth. - Jennifer Winget: Celebrity partner and tastemaker who embodies the confident, independent demographic the brand caters to. - Pragya Kapoor: Key partner reinforcing Ekatra Jewels creative and consumer-first ethos. - Apurva Makhija: Key partner bringing a modern, digitally-savvy perspective to the brand's positioning. - Sunny Sakaria (HVK Group): Representing the diamond heritage and industry expertise of HVK Group, anchoring Ekatra Jewels craftsmanship credentials. - Chirayu Yardi: Key partner contributing to Ekatra Jewels strategic and operational foundation.

- Celebrity Tastemakers & Partners: High-profile women creators who embody the confident, independent demographic the brand caters to. By backing their collections with complimentary, instant jewellery insurance through Olocker, these leaders are making a bold statement: true luxury is incomplete without the absolute freedom to wear it. "For too long, women have been told to keep their most precious pieces locked away - to save them for 'someday,' to worry more about losing them than enjoying them. I didn't want that for our customers. Making insurance complimentary wasn't a business decision for me - it was personal. It came from knowing exactly what that fear feels like, and wanting every woman who wears Ekatra Jewels to never have to carry it."

- Pavitra Gandhi, Founder, Ekatra Jewels "When I think about design, I think about how a piece actually lives on a person - through their day, their travels, their unguarded moments. But none of that freedom means anything if someone is too afraid to wear what they love. That's why this partnership matters so much to me. It lets our customers wear Ekatra Jewels the way it's meant to be worn: fully, fearlessly, without a second thought." - Sussanne Khan, Co-Founder & Creative Director, Ekatra Jewels Why Ekatra Jewels's Move Is Triggering Industry FOMO Ekatra Jewels proactive move is sending ripples through the jewellery retail sector. Discerning consumers are rapidly noticing that while legacy retailers only sell ornaments, Ekatra Jewels provides a fully protected lifestyle asset. For other jewellery brands observing this transition, Ekatra Jewels integration with Olocker represents a critical turning point:

- Evolving Customer Expectations: Once consumers experience the ease of having their demi-fine and statement jewellery automatically insured at checkout, buying uninsured pieces feels like an unnecessary risk. - The Celebrity Standard: With top icons and partners aligning their brand reputation with built-in risk protection, safety is quickly becoming the baseline standard of modern retail. - Competitive Urgency: Retailers who fail to offer an embedded insurance solution risk losing modern, safety-conscious buyers to forward-thinking labels like Ekatra Jewels. Strategic Takeaway By placing consumer protection at the core of its value proposition, Ekatra Jewels is not just selling jewellery-it is spearheading an industry-wide movement where design, empowerment, and safety exist together, powered by a leadership circle as diverse and dynamic as the women it serves.

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