ELECRAMA 2023 dazzles to an electrifying start with 1000 exhibitors showcasing Global Innovations

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): ELECRAMA 2023, World's largest electrical show by IEEMA, kicked off to an electrifying start following a grand opening at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida on 18th February 2023. The event was graced by chief guest RK Singh, Union Minister of State (IC) Power, New & Renewable Energy; Zhemu Soda, Minister of Energy and Power Development, Zimbabwe, Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries; Jean Pascal Tricoire, Global CEO, Schneider Electric, along with Rohit Pathak, President, IEEMA; Jitendra K Agarwal, Chairman, ELECRAMA 2023; Hamza Arsiwala, President-Elect, IEEMA, Sunil Singhvi, Vice President, IEEMA, Charu Mathur, Director General, IEEMA and several other dignitaries.

RK Singh, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, added, "I congratulate IEEMA on kickstarting the ELECRAMA 2023 - the 15th edition of world class exhibition of electrical, industrial electronics and allied industry - with a star-studded inaugural ceremony. In the past 5 years, we have brought great transformational changes in our industry. We are committed to being climate-friendly and we are aggressively going ahead with our Prime Minister's belief in ensuring a healthier planet. I am pleased that the focus of ELECRAMA 2023 is on energy transition and future technology which is in line with the Government of India's 'Vision for India@2047'. We are aspiring to become a 5 trillion-dollar economy and we are one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Electricity is the most significant contributor to the energy requirement of the country. I am proud to see the journey and growth of the industry. I feel ELECRAMA 2023 remains pivotal in helping us identify future challenges and subsequently find innovative solutions to overcome them. I look forward to meeting the startups participating in the exhibitions and wish IEEMA all the best for its five-day flagship event."

Kickstarting the proceedings of the 15th edition of ELECRAMA 2023, Rohit Pathak, President, IEEMA, said, "We're privileged to have the presence of the Power Minister and two top industry leaders at ELECRAMA 2023. This decade, and perhaps even this century, belongs to India. The transition to Green Electricity as the main source of energy has provided us with an excellent opportunity to Self Reliant on Energy and to Lead the World on some of these new technologies with the scale India provides. Aaj Bharat AatmaNirbhar ho raha hai, aage Vishwa Bharat par Nirbhar hoga (Today, India is becoming self-dependent and, in future, the world will depend on India). We believe that these new technologies will require a lot of innovation, and hence we have created a startup platform at IEEMA called ElectraVerse Spark to allow them to "plug into our world of energy" in a seamless manner.

Given the government's vision pertaining to the sector, we, at IEEMA, have also aligned our Industry Vision for 2047 with the country's future goals. Acting on the vision, this year's ELECRAMA will focus on creating a platform to showcase products & solutions in new energies; discussion forums on R & D and innovation in new technologies; in addition to generation, T & D, and building electrical products. With a greater emphasis on providing quality power and identifying innovative solutions, we, at the behest of ELECRAMA 2023, intend to contribute towards making India Atmanirbhar, Green and Energy independent."

Talking about the evolution of the flagship event over the years, Jitendra K Agarwal, Chairman, ELECRAMA 2023, said, "In the last 12 months, we organised 11 roadshows in India and overseas across major electrical industry clusters to identify the hunger for its persistent growth. The next five days is a culmination of the journey and findings which, in turn, has led to such a stupendous response to this year's ELECRAMA. The 15th edition of the mega event is bolstered with special concurrent events such as eTechNxt, World Utility Summit, ELECTRAVERSE start-up challenge, special presence of women in power, and global CEOs in attendance. Furthermore, we're expecting 700 buyers from 75 countries in RBSM, 15000 pre-scheduled b2b meetings, and 300 buyers from Utilities, Railways, Defence, Real Estate, Smart Cities, and large PSUs. Therefore, ELECRAMA 2023 is a true reflection of the capabilities and aspirations of the Indian electrical industry."

Jean Pascal Tricoire, Global CEO, Schneider Electric, said, "We, at Schneider Electric, consistently strive to identify future challenges and find probable solutions in our persistent bid to contribute to the electrical industry. Our vision is aligned with India's future goals as it continues to break new ground in the power sector. As the country's energy landscape continues to grow, we would continue to support rising India on its exciting journey of electrification and digitization. Invited to attend a flagship event that is credited for inspiring new ideas and innovations in the industry, I am elated to be here at the 15th edition of ELECRAMA that started with an exciting and equally entertaining inaugural ceremony. I wish IEEMA good luck for what promises to be yet another dazzling ELECRAMA edition."

Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, said, "At a time when global efforts are being driven to help realise our collective vision of a sustainable future, we must embrace sustainability as a way of life before expecting it to become a way of doing business. As we find new ways of negating uncertainty and future challenges, the coming decade will witness the adoption of numerous innovative, tech-enabled solutions especially in the field of sustainability which will allow corporations to implement initiatives in a better and more effective manner. At ELECRAMA 2023, I am expecting exhibitors to showcase their ideas and innovations to contribute towards creating a future roadmap for a sustainable future."

The biennial electronics congregation, with 'Reimagine Energy - For Sustainable Future' as this year's theme, will have the largest public showcase yet of industry innovations by over 1000 exhibitors from India and abroad occupying 1,10,000 sqm of exhibition space over the course of next five days. The much-anticipated event is expected to witness 3,50,000 footfall and over 15,000 pre-scheduled meetings between buyers and sellers.

The five-day congregation will also see national and international industry experts and policymakers deliberate upon industry challenges, innovations, and business models through a series of leadership summits and meetings. The premier showcase event will also host the world's largest confluence of power transmission and distribution communities at the 5th Reverse Buyers Sellers Meet (RBSM) and Domestic Buyers Sellers Meet (DBSM). The mega event will also be seen focusing on the role of women in the industry, building stronger electrical systems for homes, offices, and industries, and enabling discussions on the way forward for complete electrification of railways. Digital technologies, IoT and AI-powered electrical systems, and other smart-tech solutions are being showcased at the event.

Completing 33 years of being the only industry platform of its kind, ELECRAMA 2023 is supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, and Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. While Uttar Pradesh is the host state partner, Germany is the country partner in the 15th edition of the initiative.

ELECRAMA is the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Industry and the largest congregation of the power sector ecosystem in the geography. ELECRAMA brings together the complete spectrum of solutions that powers the planet from source to socket and everything in between. Featuring not just equipment & technology, but peerless thought leadership platforms for everything electric - from technical conclaves to industry summits.

IEEMA is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Founded in 1948, IEEMA members contribute to more than 95% of the power equipment installed in India. The Indian electrical equipment industry size is USD 50 billion with exports of USD 8.5 billion and the power equipment share in the capital goods industry is about 50%. IEEMA plays a crucial policy advocacy role with the government and its agencies. IEEMA evolves and operates equitable and uniform PVC Clause and due to its unbiased approach, IEEMA PVCs have gained recognition and credibility over the last 3 decades. IEEMA holds product specific conferences, seminars and large exhibitions like ELECRAMA, distribuELEC and E3.

